Ozark’s Ethan Pritchard values the introduction to the spread offense he received at the Blue Grey All-American Bowl earlier this month.
Playing at the Dallas Cowboys’ famed AT&T Stadium, Pritchard suited up for the East All-Stars in their 36-17 win over the West. The versatile Tigers senior lined up at wide receiver, a position he didn’t play as a prep but has his sights on in college.
“Before I went there, I obviously didn’t have a very good perspective of a spread offense since I had never practiced that,” Pritchard said. “I went through the playbook to learn more about the offense. There are a lot of different concepts. It’s a part of the game I’ve seen a lot of on TV and about every college runs it. The deeper I got into the spread offense, the more I started to understand it.”
Pritchard finished the game with one reception for 15 yards while being targeted three times. The game can be seen on YouTube.
Even as a Chiefs fan, Pritchard received quite a thrill playing on the Cowboys’ home turf.
“When we got there, we walked through and saw everything,” he said. “We got to go back to one of the locker rooms. It was the first time I’ve ever been to the stadium. It was huge. I was looking around and seeing all the seats and said, ‘Wow, this is pretty crazy.’
“My grandma is a Cowboys fan,” Pritchard added. “She came with us. Once she heard I was playing there, she was pretty hyped about it.”
Pritchard enjoyed getting to knows players from across the country during practices leading up to the game. He said the talent on hand was impressive.
“I didn’t know what to expect going there. They never gave us a roster with who was committed to what college,” he said. “Once I saw everybody and talked to people, I understood how competitive the game was going to be and how hard I was going to have to work. It was a great opportunity, a lot of fun.”
Over the course of his Ozark career, Pritchard was at defensive end, linebacker and running back. It was with a glance to his past and an eye on his future that he decided to go to the All-American Bowl as a receiver.
“When I was younger, I was always better at offense,” he said. “I was a wide receiver in the seventh and eighth grades. When I got to my sophomore year, there was a position on defense I knew I could potentially start at. I’ve always enjoyed running with the ball and catching it. It’s always seemed more fun to me.”
Pritchard proved plenty productive this year. He was a big play waiting to happen, averaging 11.6 yards every time he touched the ball on a carry or a catch. He ran 62 times for 590 yards and caught four passes for 173 yards.
Pritchard was chosen to the All-COC Third-Team. The consensus at Ozark is he deserved better. But he is diplomatic about the selection.
“I definitely think I’m a better player than third-team all-conference,” Pritchard said. “But when coaches pick that, they look at stats and I only got the ball 60-70 times. I’m not saying that’s coach (Chad) Depee’s fault because we had success doing what we did. But when you’re only getting 70 carries and other people have 100-200 carries, I can see why they’re going to vote for them.”
Pritchard remains uncommitted after this month’s signing period. He has offers from Westminster, Mid-America Nazarene and William Penn.
“It might come down to me having a really good sales pitch,” he said. “I’m open for anything, whatever is the best fit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.