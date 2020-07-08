Show-Me Collegiate League players Brett Hammit and Jake Skaggs couldn't hide their disappointment Wednesday that their season has ended abruptly and nearly two weeks early. But they added their fate was better than most fellow collegians who weren't able to play at all this summer.
Following the announcement Tuesday of a Route 66 Stars player testing positive for COVID-19, the Show-Me Collegiate League announced Wednesday its decision to cancel the rest of its season. At a meeting of players and coaches from all teams Wednesday, it was revealed a player from the Midwest Nationals White tested positive, as well.
Most teams in the seven-team league had played roughly 20 games five weeks into the season. The league's playoffs were due to start July 19, with the championship game slated for July 21.
“To say the least, it’s a bummer to see it cut short. It definitely stinks,” said Hammit, a Nixa grad and Midwest Nationals Blue shortstop. “Things had started to get rolling and a bunch of guys playing on a new team were getting along super well. One thing we can take solace in is we were starting to play our best baseball toward the end.
“It is what it is,” he added. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to be thankful and blessed that we stay healthy and grateful that we got the time we got to play.”
“To be honest, when the first guy in the league tested positive, I had a feeling the whole league was going to end,” said Skaggs, an Ozark High School graduate and Midwest Nationals White outfielder. “I’m obviously sad. But everything happens for a reason. We just have to make do and know we made the most out of our season."
Skaggs played in the Show-Me Collegiate League in effort to see live pitching and take at-bats over the summer.
“It was definitely a good option to get all those ABs,” he added. “I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to play in the league and gets those games under my belt.”
The great majority of summer college leagues across the country were cancelled before they every could get started.
“We have to consider ourselves some of the most fortunate players in the whole country to get the amount of at-bats and games in that we did,” Hammit said. “We played way more baseball this summer than 80 percent of college players.”
After news of the initial positive test spread, Hammit held out hope the season would continue.
“We saw yesterday where the Stars had their season cancelled and didn’t know what that meant for the rest of the league,” he said. “We figured (the Stars player) would quarantine and hopefully we would play on. I think I saw where a player on another team tested positive, so I figured after that, it would be in the league’s best interest and for the safety of everyone to shut it down.”
Once Skaggs received news a teammate of his had tested positive, reality set in even more.
“Our coach advised us that if we wanted to get a test to be safe, we should,” Skaggs said. “It was direct exposure, so you never know. It’s scary to have it actually happen in real life.”
Both Skaggs and Hammit feel the league's brass made the right call.
“You see where they are coming from. From their point of view, they are doing what is best for the safety of all the players and surrounding families in the area,” Hammit said. “As long as everyone is safe, that’s the most important thing. Baseball will go on. At this time, we have to deal with more important issues.”
Skaggs is thankful for the new friends he met this season and hopes they are all reacquainted next summer.
"I feel the bonds you form during a baseball season are unmatched,” he said. “It was a plus to meet guys from all over the country. We’re going to be hanging out and be buddies the rest of my life. Hopefully, some of these guys will be at my wedding when I’m older."
As Hammit mentioned, the Midwest Nationals Blue was establishing itself as one of the favorites to win the SMCL championship. Keeping in mind how well the team was playing and the reps he gained in the batter’s box and at shortstop, he values the experience.
“I tried to make the most of it. It was good to be out on the field,” Hammit said. “It was definitely a lot better getting in there and seeing live arms every day than training on your own inside a cage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.