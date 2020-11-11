Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark with Pastor Troy Hull officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesday evening in the funeral home.
Allen F. Bishop, 72, of Chadwick left this earth to be with his Heavenly Father, early Saturday morning, Nov. 7, 2020. His loving wife, Jeanette was by his side providing comfort. He was born Feb. 16, 1948 in Oakland, Iowa, the son of Richard and Bonnie (Clayton) Bishop. On Aug. 14, 2014, Allen was united in marriage to Jeanette Hansen.
Allen was a God-fearing, hard-working and caring man. He loved God and faithfully attended Calvary Baptist Church of Ozark. Allen was also a multi-talented man who enjoyed playing the piano, woodworking, making handcrafted tables and bookcases, and he attempted to make his own casket.
He always brought a great sense of humor to the world and was well-known for his authentic heart and faithfulness to others. He enjoyed being outdoors, raising cattle and traveling in his spare time. Allen was passionate about veterans and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. During the Vietnam War, he served two tours of duty in Vietnam. His greatest joy was living life to the fullest with his adored wife and best friend, Jeanette. Allen loved his family and friends and will be sadly missed. The family sends heartfelt thanks to the Chadwick Volunteer Fire Department, CoxHealth paramedics and Christian County Sheriff’s Department.
Allen is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette; three daughters Shanna, Tammy and Ashley; brother David Bishop and wife Collette; other caring relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a brother and sister.
