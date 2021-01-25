Allie Clevenger, 2020 Clever grad
College: Drury
Numbers: During Drury’s 8-0 start, Clevenger is averaging 3.6 points and 1.3 rebounds a game. …The freshman guard is averaging 11 minutes of playing time a game and has six steals and four assists.
Notable: Clevenger tops Drury with a .611 field-goal percentage (11-for-18). She is 3-for-8 shooting 3-pointers. …The Lady Panthers are ranked No. 1 in NCAA D-II.
Upcoming: Drury has had three straight games cancelled due to COVID-19. The Lady Panthers will play their first game since Jan. 9 when they travel to Maryville on Saturday.
