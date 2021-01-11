Christian Bundy, 2017 Nixa grad
College: Missouri Southern
Numbers: Bundy is making his junior season at Missouri Southern his finest thus far. He is averaging 8.1 points and 5.4 rebounds a game while shooting 50 percent from the field in seven games. ...The 6-foot-5 forward has compiled nine assists, eight blocked shots and seven steals.
Notable: Bundy posted career-highs of 11 points and nine rebounds against Rogers State, Oklahoma, on Dec. 5. ...He red-shirted during the 2018-19 season and made the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
As a prep: Bundy helped Nixa to a 25-4 record and a District championship his senior season, when he was an All-COC First-Team selection and averaged 17.6 points a game.
