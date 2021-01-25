Josh Mason, 2020 Nixa grad
College: Henderson State
Numbers: Mason scored 10 points in his second college game while hitting both of his 3-point attempts against Arkansas Tech. …The freshman guard is averaging 2.4 points and 8.7 minutes a game through seven games. …Mason has six assists and three steals.
Notable: Henderson State (3-4) did not start its season until Jan. 7 due to COVID-19. For all of the Reddies’ Great American Conference games, no spectators are being allowed.
Upcoming: Henderson State is at Arkansas Monticello on Thursday and hosts Harding on Saturday.
