Madi Braden, 2020 Ozark grad
College: College of the Ozarks
Numbers: Braden is two games into her college career and has netted 20 points and eight rebounds. In 28 minutes of playing time at Oklahoma Wesleyan on Thursday, Braden was 3-of-6 from 3-point land while scoring 13 points. In addition, she grabbed five rebounds and had just one turnover.
Notable: A bucket at the buzzer by Kickapoo grad Jordan Wersinger allowed C of O to edge Oklahoma Wesleyan 71-69. …Braden and fellow Ozark grad Katie Mayes will retain their eligibility as freshmen for next season, since C of O didn’t tip off its season until this month due to COVID-19.
Upcoming: The Lady ‘Cats will make their home debut Feb. 15 versus John Brown (Arkansas).
