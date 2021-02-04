Noah Suiter, 2017 Ozark grad
College: Evangel
Numbers: Suiter and the Crusaders debuted Tuesday by sweeping a double-header from Ottawa (Kansas). Suiter did his part by going 3-for-7 with a double and three RBIs.
Notable: Suiter is still only a junior in regard to his eligibility. He red-shirted in 2018 and didn’t lose a year of eligibility a year ago, when Evangel’s season was canceled due to COVID-19 after 20 games. …The outfielder has a career .260 batting average, with 52 hits in 200 at-bats.
On deck: Weather permitting, Evangel and Ottawa will try to play a twinbill again Saturday. The Crusaders travel to College of the Ozarks next Tuesday.
