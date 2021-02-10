Sidney Branson, 2018 Ozark grad
College: Columbia
Sport: Volleyball
Numbers: At the halfway point of her junior season, Branson has career numbers of 641 kills, 512 digs, 68 aces and 54 blocks. …Columbia’s season was halted in November due to COVID-19. At that juncture Branson had recorded 155 kills and 103 digs. …The 5-foot-11 outside hitter had a career-high 19 kills in a three-set match against Tabor (Kansas) on Sept. 15.
Notable: Branson’s average of 3.52 kills a set this season is 39th in NAIA’s individual statistical rankings. …She was an All-American Midwest Conference First-Team selection as a sophomore when she had 401 kills and a .219 hitting percentage. …Branson has been joined at Columbia by 2020 Ozark grad Olivia Skipworth.
Upcoming: Columbia will resume its season next week by traveling to St. Louis to face Missouri Baptist, Grandview (Iowa) and Bellevue (Nebraska). It will be the Lady Cougars’ first match since Nov. 12. …Columbia (10-3) is ranked No. 25 in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.