Quinn Nelson, 2018 Ozark grad
College: Southwest Baptist
Numbers: Nelson has been his usual sharp-shooting self through nine games for the 7-2 Bearcats this season. He is averaging 15.9 points a game, while shooting 40 percent from 3-point land (40 percent), 52 percent overall from the field (47-of-91) and 94 percent at the free-throw line (29-of-31). …Nelson has scored 12 points or more in eight of nine games. …He has 780 career points.
Notable: Nelson scored a season-high 26 points last week against Southern Indiana. He made 6-of-14 3-point attempts. …He had a season-high nine rebounds versus Lindenwood at the start of the new year. …In addition to Missouri, Nelson’s SBU teammates hail from California, Georgia, Florida, Kansas, Texas, as well as Colombia, Chile and Canada.
Up next: SBU plays host to Drury on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.