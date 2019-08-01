UPDATE: At 4:35 p.m., the Maries County Sheriff's Office announced that a statewide Ambert Alert for Dominque Summerford has been canceled. The baby and his mother were reportedly located safe. It is unclear if the suspected abductor is in police custody.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for an infant believed to have been abducted from a home in central Missouri.
Dominque Summerford is a 10 or 11-month-old baby who was reportedly taken from a home in Vienna in Maries County at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 1.
An unknown white or Hispanic man is accused of abducting the child and his mother at gunpoint. Alison Summerford, 22, is described as a white woman who is 5 months pregnant. The man is of an unknown age with black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a t-shirt with a dragon printed on it.
The three are believed to be traveling in a dark colored GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck with four tires in the bed of the vehicle. They are believed to be traveling toward Arkansas.
Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Maries County Sheriff's Office at 573-422-3381, or call the nearest law enforcement agency.
