Paramedics and emergency medical technicians are the people you hope you never have to meet, but you sure are glad to have them there, just in case.
The Christian County Ambulance District announced plans to move its headquarters from southern Ozark to a more central location. The change won’t be immediate, but plans are in the works to construct a new ambulance headquarters building just off the U.S. Highway 65 interchange with Missouri Highway 14.
The ambulance district purchased a lot at 320 North 20th Street in Ozark, which is presently an RV park located near the Stained Glass Theater and Little Bluebird Vintage Boutique, on the southwest corner of the highway interchange.
Residents of the RV park will have 30 days to relocate.
The district’s headquarters were on South 15th Avenue in Ozark, which is off of South Street.
“Due to the continual population growth of Christian County, especially in the west and north, we have determined that our current headquarter location is no longer in an optimal position for us to provide the quality of care our community has come to expect,” Christian County Ambulance District Director Christie Thompson said.
The South 15th Avenue property was sold to the Empire District Electric Company, which does business as Liberty Utilities in Christian County. The sale occurred July 13.
The Christian County Ambulance District serves a territory encompassing all of Christian County but the western panhandle. It holds a contract with CoxHealth as the service provider.
Assessor’s office records show that the ambulance district acquired the 3.4-acre 20th Street property on July 13.
While the new headquarters are developed over the next 18-24 months, the ambulance district will temporarily be headquartered at 393 North 21st Street, a building owned by Finley River Corporate Center, LLC. It is an administrative building, not an ambulance station. An ambulance base will be part of the new development on 20th Street.
“The site provides improved access to key roadways, including Highway 65 and Highway 14, which will facilitate quicker response times to those across Christian County,” Thompson said.
In 2018, Christian County ambulance crews responded to 8,988 calls for service. In 2019, that call volume climbed to 9,616 calls for the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.