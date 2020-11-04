Missouri voters have amended the state’s constitution to largely repeal Clean Missouri, a 2018 ballot initiative that changed lobbying laws, campaign finance limits and legislative redistricting for state officeholders.
Amendment 3 passed by a vote of 1,417,892 “Yes” votes to 1,413,223 “No” votes, a difference of 4,669 votes in the Nov. 3, 2020 election. The votes for passage controlled 51.07 percent of Missouri’s overall vote with all 3,692 polling places in the state reporting, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.
Organizers for Clean Missouri collected more than 300,000 signatures in 2017 and 2018 to get the Clean Missouri initiative on ballots, and passed by voters in 2018.
The Missouri General Assembly passed Amendment 3 legislation to counter Clean Missouri in 2020.
“The politicians who put Amendment 3 on the ballot used minor changes in contributions and lobbyist gifts as a smokescreen for their plan to let lobbyists draw maps to protect their favorite politicians,” said Sean Soendker Nicholson, leader of No On 3 campaign. “We all know that’s not reform — it’s a trick.
State Rep. Lynn Morris, R-Nixa, has been a vocal opponent of Clean Missouri and a supporter of Amendment 3.
“Two years ago Clean Missouri duped people in this state and convinced them, good Republicans and conservative people, to vote for that bill. What that’s going to do is it’s going to give the auditor the opportunity to choose one person—now, do you think they’re going to choose a Republican? I don’t think so—they’re going to choose a Democrat, and that Democrat is going to choose two or three other Democrats, and that’s the way it’s going to be,” Morris said.
Morris instead called for a committee of 20, 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats, to be put in charge of redistricting the Missouri Senate and House of Representatives in 2021. The governor-appointed commission will happen thanks to the passage of Amendment 3. Appellate judges will be put in charge of drawing House and Senate districts on maps in the event that the commission can’t reach a decision.
State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, whose 20th Senate District includes Christian County, also supported the passage of Amendment 3. He felt that a state-appointed demographer wielded too much power when it came to drawing lines for representation at the state level.
“This state demographer is meant to be nonpartisan, but there were few details included in Clean Missouri about how this individual would be selected and what qualifications would be required for the position,” Burlison said. “This way of drawing legislative district lines has never been utilized in Missouri before, and I am concerned Clean Missouri’s focus would lead to legislative districts that snake in and out of large urban centers, through the suburbs and into rural Missouri. This could result in voters having representation by elected officials far from their neighborhoods and community.”
