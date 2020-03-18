Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Redeemer Lutheran Church, Nixa. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date at the Wilber Czech Cemetery, Wilber, Nebraska.
Amy Alene Phippen, age 44, of Ozark passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born Nov. 3, 1975 in Des Moines, Iowa to Gerald and Carolyn (Bell) Vesely. She grew up in Des Moines, IA and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1993.
She attended DMACC College in Des Moines. She moved to Ozark and attended OTC and earned an Associates Degree in early Childhood Development and another in liberal arts. Amy’s profession was teaching pre-school. She loved children and because of her loving and caring nature she had more than average patience with them. Amy loved to read various novels of mysteries and romantic novels. She grew flowers and would spend hours tending to them. She was very imaginative in making craft projects for the pre-school children. Amy loved her family very much and will be greatly missed. She was a lover of animals and will be missed by her dog, Shadow, and her cat, Hannah.
Amy is survived by her parents Gerald and Carolyn Vesely of Nixa; two sons Carver Phippen and Kaddin Phippen of Des Moines, Iowa; two brothers Scott Vesely, his wife Felicia of Des Moines, Jason Vesely, his life partner Sandra of Ankeny, Iowa, nieces; Victoria, Cassandra, Kaleigh, and Kalista Vesely, nephews; Justin, Skalsky, Griffin, and Camrin Vesely, and other family members and many friends.
Amy is preceded in death by her grand parents Victor and Libbie Vesely, and Ancil and Helen Bell, and uncles; Victor Vesely Jr. and Leland Vawser.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nixa Redeemer Lutheran Pre-School or a domestic abuse center, either Harmony House or the Victim Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.