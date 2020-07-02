Lunar eclipses are fairly rare, and even rarer on Independence Day. The last lunar eclipse that occurred on July 4 was in 1936. Prior to that, it occurred in 1917.
Both of these lunar eclipses were not visible in the United States. However, this Independence Day, the partially-eclipsed moon will be visible in the continental United States.
Eclipse occurs when the sun’s light is blocked by the Earth when the moon is in its full phase. Not every full moon produces an eclipse, it only occurs when the moon passes directly through the shadow of the Earth.
There are two shadows caused by an eclipse, the penumbra and the umbra. The penumbra shadows are the secondary or outlying shadows cast by an object. It only partially hides an object and isn’t very dark.
Umbra is the darkest part of a shadow. This occurs when the object is totally hidden by a shadow. Umbra eclipses are total and very dark. These occur at total eclipses.
This month’s eclipse is a penumbral lunar eclipse. The moon will be partial eclipsed and it will not be as dark as a total eclipse. Only one third of the moon will be eclipsed.
The starting time for the eclipse is 10:07 p.m. on July 4. This portion of the eclipse will be the hardest to view. It is not until several minutes later that the eclipse can be seen.
At 11:29 p.m., the moon will be in the darkest part of the eclipse. This is the best time to view the moon with either binoculars or a telescope. The moon will then start to move out of the Earth’s shadow and it will end at 12:52 a.m. on the 5th.
Try to view this month’s partial eclipse. The next penumbral lunar eclipse is on Nov. 29 of this year. The next total lunar eclipse visible in the northern hemisphere is May 15, 2022.
Jupiter and Saturn will be visible after midnight during the month. On the morning of July 5, the moon will be close to both planets.
The moon will be close to Venus in the morning skies on July 17. On July 18, the moon will be close to Mercury.
The Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower will peak on the morning of July 29. Associated with two sun grazing comets, this event should have about 20 meteors per hour. Try to find a dark location away from any city lights.
Both Venus and Mercury will be visible in the pre dawn skies at the end of the month. On July 31, Mercury will be close to the horizon with Venus higher in the sky.
The Springfield Astronomical Society meets every fourth Tuesday of the month the Library Center at 4653 S. Campbell Avenue, Springfield. Please check our web site (http://www.springfieldastronomy.org) for our next scheduled meeting.
