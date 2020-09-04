The McCracken Road Bridge over the Finley River is so synonymous with Ozark that its likeness is featured on the official city seal.
Many Ozark residents, of both the lifelong and newcomer variety, feel a sentimental attachment to the bridge. That’s why many were alarmed when it was closed for three days in August, and they worry for its future.
The city of Ozark closed the bridge for what the Ozark Department of Works called a “traffic study” to analyze how a series of street improvements and development near the bridge will impact traffic in the area. With the bridge closed from Aug. 27-30, drivers had to take different routes to travel along McCracken Road, State Route NN, and Riverside Road near the Finley River Park.
The McCracken Road Bridge spans the Finley River near its mill pond area, on the property where contractors from Bass Pro Shops are refurbishing the historic Ozark Mill and developing the Finley Farms commercial attraction.
“The goal was to capture traffic count data while school was in session to better understand the importance of the mill bridge during peak traffic flows,” a report on the city of Ozark’s official website reads. “We have obtained some amazing data and aerial footage demonstrating how our transportation network functions when this critical piece of infrastructure is out of service.”
According to the National Bridge Inventory, the McCracken Road Bridge is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The bridge was built in 1922. In 2017, it had an average daily traffic count of 1,500 vehicles. The bridge is 204 feet long with a 19-foot-wide deck. The superstructure is made of steel trusses, which offer a vertical clearance of 14 feet.
The bridge scored a “fair” rating on the National Bridge Inventory, with a sufficiency score of 26.5 out of a possible 100 points. Because of its age, the bridge has structural problems. It also has a “substandard load carrying capacity.” Repairs carry an estimated cost of about $1.1 million, according to the National Bridge Inventory.
The area of the traffic study includes eight different intersections in Ozark. Additional closures are likely later in the fall in order for a MoDOT consultant to perform inspections on the bridge’s structure and substructure.
