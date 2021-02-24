THE BURKY FAMILY CENTURY FARM consists of 80 acres in Billings. The applicants consisted of Joe and Charlene Burky, Don Burky, Patricia Childers, Sandy Manning, Margie Schafer and Jennifer Fleetwood. The first family member for the original tract of land was Elmer and Joesphine Burky, parent and grandparents to the applicants. They acquired the farm May 5, 1918.