Voters will have to wait almost a month to consider their votes for Ozark’s online use tax proposal, changes to Nixa’s home rule charter, and a $26.5 million bond issue in the Ozark School District.
Plus a host of municipal elections throughout Christian County.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson issued an executive order moving the municipal elections for April 7 to June 2, 2020. The executive order follows a state of emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a request from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
Parson’s executive order declares that ballots already printed for the April 7 election may be used at the postponed date of June 2. Voters who have attained the age of 18 by April 7 will be allowed to cast a ballot.
“Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Parson said said. “Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time.”
State law found in Chapter 44 of the Missouri Revised Statutes provides that during a state of emergency, the Governor is authorized to “waive or suspend the operation of any statutory requirement or administrative rule prescribing procedures for conducting state business, where strict compliance with such requirements and rules would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action by the department of health and senior services to respond to a declared emergency or increased health threat to the population.”
“I deeply appreciate Governor Parson’s quick approval and am thankful to the local election authorities – your county clerks and boards of election – who have worked through developing health concerns to find a unified and secure means of implementing our next election,” Ashcroft said. “Missouri has 116 separate election authorities, almost all who are elected in their own right, and we have come together to help protect Missouri voters. These are difficult times, but I am grateful for how we have responded, worked together and come to a resolution that helps every single Missouri voter.”
Voter registration for the April 7 election, which ended March 11, remains closed. The deadline to file as a write-in candidate remains March 27, at 5 p.m. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is now May 20. In-person absentee ballots may now be cast until 5 p.m. on June 1.
Military and overseas voters must request absentee ballots from the Christian County Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. May 29, and the deadline for the clerk to make ballots available to such voters is now April 18. Military and overseas voters’ ballots must be received by the clerk’s office by June 5.
