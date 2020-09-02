AREA FOOTBALL LEADERS
OFFENSE
Rushing (att.yards) — Tylr Bolin, Ozark 16-102; Ramone Green, Nixa 18-101; Cannon Cox, Ozark 18-56; Jake Beets, Ozark 7-45; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 7-37; Cason Hammit, Nixa 6-26; Spencer Ward, Moxa 3-23
Passing Comp. Att. TDs. Int. Yards
Austin McCracken, Nixa 13 15 4 0 110
Cannon, Cox, Ozark 4 12 1 0 74
Receiving (rec.-yards) — Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 1-44; Jackson Bray, Nixa 4-36; Smith Wheeler, Nixa 2-30; Nate Nixon, Nixa 4-25; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 1-21; Michael Sportsman, Nixa 2-18; Garrett Dotson, Ozark 2-9.
DEFENSE
Tackles — Avery Voysey, Ozark 13; Jaden Aven, Nixa 8; Dylan Nelson, Nixa 7; Riley Childs, Nixa 7; Clayton Uber, Nixa 7; Antonio Perez, Nixa 7; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 6; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 6; Jace Easley, Ozark 6; Michael Turner, Nixa 5; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 6, Michael Grizzell, Nixa 4; Corbin Speaks, Nixa 4; Luke Hulse, Ozark 3; Wendell Watts, Ozark 3; Drew Blomquist, Ozark 3; John Gohlson, Nixa 3; Steven Ward, Nixa 3;
TFLs — Dylan Nelson, Nixa 2; Logan Baldwin, Ozark 1; Jacob Kronbusch, Ozark 1; Wendell Watts, Ozark 1; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 1; Antonio Perez, Nixa 1.
Interceptions — Colton Casteel, Ozark 1; Ben Mills, Nixa 1; Riley Childs, Nixa 1; Dylan Nelson, Nixa 1.
