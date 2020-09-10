AREA FOOTBALL LEADERS
OFFENSE
Rushing (att.yards) — Ramone Green, Nixa 52-263; Cannon Cox, Ozark 35-176; Tylr Bolin, Ozark 32-166; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 10-102; Jake Beets, Ozark 12-78; Austin McCracken, Nixa 13-59; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 2-39; Casen Hammit, Nixa 7-30; Spencer Ward, Nixa 5-28; Riley Childs, Nixa 3-1.
Passing Comp. Att. TDs. Int. Yards
Austin McCracken, Nixa 19 25 5 2 215
Reid Potts, Nixa 6 8 1 1 105
Cannon, Cox, Ozark 5 19 2 0 96
Receiving (rec.-yards) — Smith Wheeler, Nixa 5-85; Michael Sportsman, Nixa 4-85; Steven Ward, Nixa 2-55; Jackson Bray, Nixa 5-52; Nate Nixon, Nixa 7-49; Ethan Pritchard, Ozark 1-44; Owen Brockman, Ozark 1-22; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 1-21; Casen Hammit, Nixa 1-15; Garrett Dotson, Ozark 2-9.
DEFENSE
Tackles — Avery Voysey, Ozark 26; Jaden Aven, Nixa 20; Riley Childs, Nixa 20; Jace Easley, Ozark 19; Clayton Uber, Nixa 17; John Gholson, Nixa 15; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 14; Steven Ward, Nixa 14. Logan Baldwin, Ozark 13; Antonio Perez, Nixa 13; Dylan Nelson, Nixa 11; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 10; Michael Turner, Nixa 9; Colton Casteel, Ozark 9; Drew Blomquist, Ozark 8; Gage Sporleader, Nixa 7; Ben Mills, Nixa 7; Michael Grizzell, Nixa 4; Price Webb, Ozark 4; Wendell Watts, Ozark 4; Corbin Speaks, Nixa 3.
TFLs — Logan Baldwin, Ozark 3; Dylan Nelson, Nixa 2; Jacob Kronbusch, Ozark 1; Drew Blomquist, Ozark 1; Wendell Watts, Ozark 1; Kolyn Eli, Nixa 1; Antonio Perez, Nixa 1; Price, Ozark 1, Thomas Rushing, Ozark 1.
Sacks — John Gholson, Nixa 2; Steven Ward, Nixa 2; Preston Webster, Ozark 1; Blonquist, Ozark 0.5; Thomas Rushing, Ozark 0.5.
Interceptions — Ben Mills, Nixa 2; Jace Easley, Ozark 2; Colton Casteel, Ozark 1; Riley Childs, Nixa 1; Dylan Nelson, Nixa 1; Clayton Uber, Nixa 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.