Ozark police arrested a Rogersville man suspected of opening fire on a vehicle on South Street in Ozark.
Blake Doenning, 19, was arrested Dec. 19, three days after police sough help from the public investigating a road road incident that reportedly involved gunfire on Dec. 16.
Doenning is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree property damage. He is being held without bond in the Christian County Jail in Ozark.
No one was hit by gunfire or injured in the shooting. According to Ozark police, a round entered a vehicle and struck the headrest on the driver’s seat.
Doenning is alleged to be the driver of a black Chevrolet HHR who reportedly shot at another driver near the intersection of South Street and South Ninth Street in Ozark at about 5:57 p.m. on Dec. 16.
The person who was allegedly fired upon told police that they do not know the shooting suspect.
It is unclear how many shots were fired from one vehicle to the other.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the South Street shooting incident is asked to call the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600.
