When Hayden Fender gets his hands on the ball, very good things and various good things are happening for Billings.
Entering the Wildcats’ matchup with Crane in the Crane Tournament championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Fender leads Billings in rebounds, field-goal percentage, blocked shots and assists.
His numbers in 14 games prior to the Wildcats’ semifinal round win over Marionville included 63 assists, a 1.75 assist/turnover ratio, 25 blocks, 107 rebounds, 25 steals and 64-percent shooting from the field. His nightly averages include 13.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Fender has narrowly missed a triple-double twice in recent weeks.
The 6-foot-8 senior center’s passing is better than ever before. He’s already surpassed his assists total of 48 from last season.
Fender gives an assist to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for his improvement passing.
“I’ve been watching a lot of Jokic to see how he plays and incorporate that to myself,” Fender said. “We’re both assist-first guys or we can put the ball on the floor and go straight to the basket. We’re versatile.
“I’m not a shoot-first player,” he added. “I don’t care about scoring points. I care about us getting better looks. I’m always trying to find the open guy in the backcourt, corners or driving in.”
“We like for him to score, but he’s somebody who doesn’t feel like he has to score,” coach Kendall Tilley said. “He’d rather make guys around him better. Once he makes a pass, we’re trying to get him down in the post and he can get some shots up. With the ball at the top (of the paint), he’s done a good job of facing (the basket) and looking for guys. He looks for everybody.”
Fender likely receives more passes from guards than many centers because they know he may feed it right back to them. Shooters at all levels agree the outside-inside pass leads to a higher-percentage 3-point shot.
“If I’m open, he’ll pass it to me,” guard Jacob Henry said.
Fender feels it makes sense that a center should be a good passer, especially one of his stature. He’s able to look over everyone on the court nearly every game.
“I can see open holes on the floor,” Fender said. “I can see where guys are wanting to cut before the defenders can. All-around, it’s pretty easy for me to see open space because of my height.”
Fender would probably be receiving interest from college basketball coaches if he wasn’t a college baseball prospect. To that end, the right-handed pitcher has upcoming showcase workouts at Concordia (Nebraska) and Brescia (Kentucky).
Billings (11-4) will be out to end its losing streak against Crane at 10 games. That streak dates back to the 2013-14 season.
“It’s going to be rough and we’re going to fight. I guess the first to give up loses,” Fender said. “They’re going to play hard. We’ve got to play harder.”
The Wildcats know how they handle the ball opposite the Pirates’ relentless pressure defensively will go a long way toward deciding their fate.
“We need to find a way not to turn it over under their pressure. That’s the key,” Tilley said. “We know that’s why Crane wins a lot of their games. They pressure you full-court the whole game. Hopefully, we have enough guards who can handle the ball, make good decisions and not force things. If we don’t turn it over, we have a chance to at least be there at the end.
“The guys said all week they wanted to get to the championship game and see what they could do.”
