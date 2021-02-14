The pride Ozark’s Anna Hitt and Moriah Putt share in teammate Riley Boggs was evident after her 15-point night in the Lady Tigers’ triumph versus Carl Junction last week.
Hitt and Putt overheard the praise Boggs received from coach David Brewer.
“Tonight was her best overall game,” Brewer said.
“Aww,” Hitt and Putt said simultaneously.
Boggs’ scoring was only part of the story in Ozark’s 64-38 whipping of the defending COC champs. She was at the controls of the Lady Tigers’ consistently good offensive attack.
“She has scored more points than she did tonight,” Brewer said. “But we need her to be the point guard, making sure things are set, getting things in line and that we’re ready to go. So, as far as the way she ran the team, defended and the shots she made, she was pretty efficient.”
Boggs' best game actually got even better. Carl Junction sophomore Destiny Buerge scored 48 points against Webb City on Saturday. Boggs held Buerge to two points over the final three quarters in Ozark's win over the Lady Bulldogs.
It’s been no coincidence that Boggs’ progress over the course of the season mirrors Ozark’s improvement. Just as the Lady Tigers have been in comeback mode since early December when they started 0-5, Boggs has been playing catch-up from the get-go.
Ozark (10-10 overall and 4-1 in the COC) has won five of its last seven games entering its scheduled matchup Monday versus league leader Willard (18-1 and 6-0).
Boggs is 13 months removed from suffering a torn ACL in her left knee halfway through her sophomore season. She suffered the injury at Columbia Rock Bridge on Jan. 9.
Boggs received her long-awaited clearance to resume all physical activity in the fall, after enduring a restless summer. She wasn’t exactly idle, but wasn’t able to play club ball for the first time since she was in the second grade.
“It was very upsetting for me not to play club ball,” Boggs said. “It was hard, but I’m glad I got to work on my knee. I was always in the gym putting in the work. When I couldn’t practice, I was shooting at a side basket.”
“Going from playing all the time and then having the knee injury, it was hard for her,” Hitt said. “She still came to everything we did during the summer. She was putting in work, doing stuff she could do and doing her physical therapy. She did everything she was supposed to do to have a successful comeback.”
Still, Boggs’ prep work leading up to her junior season and replacing four-year starting point guard Madi Braden was limited to a couple weeks.
“She only had a few ‘open gyms’ prior to our first practice,” Brewer said. “Practices are when she got back to full speed.”
“It’s been a little of a struggle, with physical therapy and trying to get back to my normal speed,” Boggs said. “I feel almost 100 percent back now.”
A healthy Boggs is developing into the type of player Brewer hoped she could become.
“Considering her setback, yes,” he said when asked if she’s on track toward fulfilling her potential. “In a normal sophomore season to junior season (setting), you’d expect to see a little more. Her last six games, we’ve seen some real progress from her.”
