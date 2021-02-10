It certainly hasn’t escaped Braxton Strick’s attention that in any other year and under normal circumstances, MSHSAA would be hosting its State Wrestling Championships next week.
The fact that State has been pushed back to March 9-13 due to what else, COVID-19, is testing Strick’s patience.
At least it’s not a Leap Year.
“A month and some change, that’s a while,” the Ozark 138-pound sophomore said of the countdown to the Class 4 State Tournament to be held on the final day, March 13, of the State Championships.
“I wish State was tomorrow,” Strick added. “I can’t wait for that feeling to be up there doing my thing, showing everybody what I can do and winning.”
With the post-season getting under way Saturday, as Ozark entertains Class 4 District 5 foes Nixa, Carthage, Republic, Joplin, Kickapoo, Springfield Central and Waynesville, Strick’s sights admittedly are beyond Districts.
For Strick, it’s a state championship and the gold medal that comes with it or bust.
“I know it’s one step at a time and one match at a time,” he said. “But I’m ready to take what’s mine.”
Strick will bring a 34-0 record into Districts. He and 285-pounder Hunter Tennison (42-0) are Ozark’s best bets to become the Tigers’ first state champions since Cody Lindsay and John Oss in 2013.
The wait for State will surely be wearing on all wrestlers. They will go two weeks in between Districts and Sectionals and then two weeks in between Sectionals and State. Strick may be more edgy than most of his cohorts because he’s been idle since competing in the Winnetonka Tournament on Jan. 23.
He will go 21 days in between matches once Saturday rolls around, provided Mother Nature doesn’t postpone Districts.
A groin injury prompted Strick to scratch from the COC Tournament two weeks ago. He feels he could have rolled with the injury, but determined the reward didn’t outweigh the risk.
“It was weird not to be wrestling and watch it all happen,” Strick said. “It wasn’t like there was pain. I was really never in pain. It was more of an uncomfortable feeling. But there was no need to be risky and further injure myself right before Districts. I had to take time to let it heal.
“I missed a week and a half of mat time in practices. But I was still being active,” he added. “I’m making sure to stretch before and after practice. I want to make sure to keep it loose, not tight and inflamed like it was. I’d say I’m 100 percent.”
Strick, who won a District championship at 126 pounds and went on to finish third at State as a freshman last year, will be a heavy favorite to win a second District title. The second seed at 138 figures to be Carthage’s Eli Sneed (30-7), who won the 138 championship at the COC Tournament.
In early January, Strick pinned Sneed in :38 during an Ozark-Carthage dual in their only meeting. Strick has pinned all but two of his opponents this season.
“He’s stout with pretty good hips,” Strick said of Sneed. “I’m definitely going to have to bring my ‘A game.’ I’m going to have to wrestle smart. I can’t let anybody do anything to me.”
The top four finishers from Districts will move on to Sectionals and the top three at Sectionals will qualify for State. Ozark will also host Sectionals.
Strick may be a bit antsy over the next “month and change,” but vows to remain disciplined and stick to his routine.
“Eating right, sleeping right and practicing hard,” he said of his plans. “I need to make sure I feel good when I wrestle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.