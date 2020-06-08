Brett Hammit finds himself in a rather unique position of being two years into his college career, yet having four years of eligibility remaining.
Fellow Nixa grad Luke Hauswirth joked that Hammit is going to be a 25-year-old freshman.
Hammit indeed has already attained an associate's degree as he preps for his freshman season at Abeline Christian. He red-shirted at Nebraska a year ago and played 20 games at Jefferson County this year, before college ball was cancelled due to the COVID=19 pandemic and spring sports athletes regained a year of eligibility.
"I've still got all four years, that's crazy," Hammit said. "I wasn't asking for an extra year, but (the NCAA) granted it. I'm going to try to get the most out of it. Hopefully, I can take care of business and get picked up next year (in the MLB First-Year Player Draft). That's the goal. But there's always a fall-back if I don't."
Hammit definitely hoped to return to NCAA D-I ball when he opted to go the juco route last year, but couldn't have guessed then his destination would be Abeline, Texas. When the Wildcats began to show interest in him, it caught him by surprise.
Like many players looking for a new place to play, the coronavirus pandemic had made recruiting rapport for Hammit and college coaches confusing. The fact that there wasn't a gray area in regard to a scholarship offer from Abeline Chrisitian's perspective helped sway him to the Wildcats.
"Right after the season, all the teams I was talking to were trying to find out about their eligibility, as far as players coming back and (scholarship) money goes," Hammit said. "Not a lot of schools had a true idea what their situation was going to look like for next year. But right from the get-go, Abeline Christian told me, 'We have money for you.' They gave me an offer that would have been pretty difficult to turn down."
Hammit relates Abeline Christian does not have a scout in southwest Missouri that helped draw attention to him. Ozark grad Collin Fraley originally played at nearby Lubbock Christian, but there's no connection there. Hammit assumes the Wildcats' interest in him stemmed from reports they gathered on him.
"Pretty much word of mouth I think," he said. "Coaches keep in contact with each other and word gets around. It was all kind of off the map. They didn't really see me play too much. But I think from video they had seen of me and from my high school (background) that they knew I could come in there and make an impact."
Hammit is anxious to be a part of the baseball scene in Texas.
"It will be great to be down there and play in warm weather for once," he said. "I won't be playing in those 30-degree springs games any more."
Abeline Christian's 2021 slate will includes notable dates with TCU, Texas and Arkansas.
Hammit is currently playing for the Midwest Nationals Blue Team in the Show-Me Summer Collegiate League for the first time. The right-handed hitting shortstop's debut last week included a grand slam and an RBI-double Friday.
Hammit's grand slam soared over the left-field fence at U.S. Baseball Park by a good margin. It was a rewarding shot on several accounts, as he recalled how big the dimensions at the field seemed to him when he attended Ozark Mountain Duck games as a youngster.
"I've played here quite a few games here I've taken batting practice and hit some out here. But as for a game, I had never hit one out here before," Hammit said. "Also, I've had my share of homers, but it was my first grand slam ever. It's nice to check that off the bucket list."
