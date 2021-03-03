The age-old question what do men talk about at the barbershop often goes unanswered by men. But Moriah Putt was forthcoming what she and her Ozark teammates talked about while meeting with their hair stylist Tuesday.
Per usual, many of the Lady Tigers had their hair braided by junior guard Lyla Watson prior to Ozark’s Class 6 District 11 opening-round home game with Glendale. With no jayvee game on tap, their locale changed from a corner of the bleachers to their locker room.
“It sounds kind of weird, but it’s nice for all of us to meet and get our hair done because that gets us focused on the game,” center Moriah Putt said.
The Lady Tigers responded by doing everything they were supposed to do while downing Glendale 63-27.
“We took care of business,” said Putt, who led all scorers with 16 points. She had 12 in the first half, as Ozark rolled to a 20-point halftime lead.
Putt fashioned french-braid pigtails that twirled all around her on her moves to free herself for shots.
“I thought maybe I would hit a couple girls with them if anyone got in my way,” she said.
Among those who didn’t have their hair braided was Watson.
“I’ve taken over the (hair-designer) role from Kenzie Norton, after she graduated. She used to braid everyone’s hair,” Watson said. “Now. I’m the hair-braider. I like to wear my hair a certain way and I don’t like to switch it up because I feel it would mess me up.”
Indeed, the Lady Tigers who are superstitious, shouldn’t change their look, not after the way they shot down Glendale. Watson and Adri Wakeman both made a pair of 3-point goals as Ozark netted seven treys.
Watson has been good for at least two 3-pointers each night out in recent weeks. The one exception was six 3-pointers in a win against COC co-champion Willard two weeks ago.
“I went into that game so confident we were going to win,” Watson said. “We had such a great defensive game plan. I was so focused on my defense that my offense fed off of that.”
The Lady Tigers exploded for 11 3-pointers in an upset of Mt. Vernon.
When Watson and Wakeman are knocking down threes from the wings or the corner, Ozark’s offense is at its best.
“We’re a great combination, especially in close games,” Watson said of her and Wakeman. “We’re ready to knock down a three.”
“It makes everyone excited when we hit 3-pointers,” Wakeman said. “It makes us play a lot better.”
“Our best games this year have been when we’ve had outside shooting,” coach David Brewer said. “When we hit shots from the perimeter, it really widens things out and helps everybody. 3-point shooting is not always a consistent means of scoring for anybody. So, Lyla is a key for us offensively. When she’s making shots, it changes the complexion of who we are offensively.”
“I love when the 3-point shooters are open because it opens up the middle,” Putt said. “When I’m on, it opens things up for the 3-point shooters. When we’re all on, things really work well together.”
Add Anna Hitt’s explosive penetration on drives to the hoop and Riley Boggs’ varied contributions and little wonder why Ozark (14-11) is 11-4 in the new year.
The Lady Tigers helped make for a happy 17th birthday for Wakeman.
“I enjoyed it,” Wakeman said. “It’s exciting to play with my favorite girls and do one of my favorite things on my birthday.”
Ozark advances to a District championship game for the fourth straight season. The Lady Tigers are at Nixa (20-7) on Thursday. The Lady Eagles whipped Branson 77-34 as Ali Kamies scored a career-high 31 points.
Nixa defeated Ozark 50-36 last month.
“I like our chances,” Putt said. “I would bet on our team. We’ve worked hard to get to this point. When we played them the first time, we weren’t playing at our best. Now, I think we have momentum behind us.”
“They do some things that give us problems,” Brewer said. “When I watch the film of the first game, I didn’t think we performed well, but they did some things that caused our issues. We’re going to work hard on what caused us problems. I feel like we’ll play better.
“We wanted two things this season. We wanted to play for the conference championship. We got to do that, but fell short,” he added. “We wanted the chance to play for the District championship. Hopefully, we can come through on that one.”
Ozark 63, Glendale 27
GLENDALE (27) — Goddard 2 0-0 4, Brady 4 2-4 12, Phillips 1 2-2 4, Craft 1 0-0 2, Potter 1 1-4 3, Sallee 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 7-12 27.
OZARK (63) — Boggs 4 1-1 9, Hitt 5 0-1 10, Foley 1 0-1 3, Watson 2 0-0 6, Rushing 1 0-0 3, Wakeman 3 0-0 8, Rivera 1 0-0 2, Putt 8 0-2 16, Kent 1 0-0 3, Soloman 1 1-1 3. Totals 27 2-6 63.
Glendale 7 7 6 7 - 27
Ozark 22 12 15 15 - 63
3-point goals - Watson 2, Wakeman 2, Brady 2, Rushing, Kent, Foley.
