Nixa fans figure to see more of running back Ramone Green this season and not just because he put on 15 pounds over the off-season.
The Eagles actually showed off more and more of Green last year during the second half of his freshman season. He carried the ball 34 times through the first six weeks of the season and was handed the pigskin 76 times over the final five games.
It added up to 110 carries for 587 yards and six touchdowns.
With Green receiving the great majority of reps at running back with Nixa's first-team offense in practices, the sentiment out of the Eagles' camp is he easily could average 20 carries a game this year.
“However the game is going, if the run is going good, I'm going to want to keep running the ball,” Green said. “If we need 20 carries from me, I'll do it.”
Green is adapting to changes in Nixa’s offense with new coach John Perry coming on board.
“(Learning) all of our offense, he kind of struggled to begin with because it was new to him,” Perry said. “But within the last four or five days (of practices), he's picking up what he is supposed to do and has looked really good.
“Last year, because he was a ninth-grader, they didn't really put a whole lot of offense for him. He ran sweeps on the edges, stuff like that,” Perry added. “He has gotten a ton better since then.”
Rests are rare for Green during practices. He’s adamant about getting as many reps as possible.
“I love being out there with my guys, getting better and getting ready for the season,” he said.
Green enjoyed a freshman season few COC running backs have enjoyed in recent years. Former Carl Junction star Rayquion Weston put together a very comparable freshman season, as he ran for 562 yards in 2015. Former Nixa standout Alec Murphy didn’t emerge on the varsity scene until his sophomore season in 2012.
Worth noting is Green did not turn the ball over on a fumble as a freshman.
Green purposely packed on 15 pounds, putting him at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds. He’s confident he can handle the pounding each week that comes with carrying the ball 20-plus times.
“I'm excited for that,” said Green, who had numerous games in junior high in which he ran the ball 20-25 times. “Whatever I can do to help the team win, I'll do. I think I’m durable. I've got to stay mentally tough. I've got to be focused.I can keep going until coach doesn't want me to.
“Every, time, I'm always ready,” he added. “When they call a play for me, I focus and make sure I do my job and run the play right. Call the play and I'm ready.”
