Last-minute campaigning August 4, 2020

CANDIDATES FOR OFFICE and some of their supporters and family members greeted voters and campaigned for last-minute votes at the East Finley precinct at First Baptist Church in Ozark Aug. 4, 2020.

 RANCE BURGER/Headliner News

Christian County primary election results from Aug. 4, 2020, as reported by the Christian County Clerk's Office.

According to Christian County Clerk Kay Brown, Christian County had a 31.25 percent voter turnout for the primary. Of the 53,992 registered voters in Christian County, 16,874 cast ballots in the election.

Christian County primaries

State Rep. Dist 138

Votes 

Republican

  

Brad Hudson

774100 
(5 of 27 precincts)   

State Rep. Dist 139

  

Republican

(13 of 13)  

Jered Taylor

4,777 100 

Democratic

  

Darlene Graham

898 100 
   

State Rep. Dist 140 

Votes 

Republican

  

Jamie Ray Gragg

1,143 17.15 

Jason N. Shaffer

1,626 24.40 

Tricia Derges

2,018 30.28 

Jeff Parnell

1,878 28.18 
(15 of 15 precincts reporting)   

Christian County
Eastern District Commissioner

Votes 

Republican

  
Dennis Lilly1,124 16.36 
Lynn Morris 2,085 30.34 
Shane Nelson 1,136 16.53 
Bradley Alan Jackson 1,909 27.78 
Danny Hobbs 617 8.98 
Democratic  

Nathan A. Billedo

1,138 100 
(13 of 13 precincts reporting)    

Christian County
Western District Commissioner

  

Republican

  

Hosea Bilyeu

5,579 100 
   

Sheriff

  
Republican (26 of 26)  
Brad Cole 11,559100 
   

Assessor

  

Republican

  

Danny Gray

11,375100 
   

Treasurer 

  

Republican

Votes 

Karen Matthews

7,552 59.98 

Aaron Johns

5,039 40.02 
   

Coroner

  

Republican

  

Mandy Yoder-Armitage

11,262100 
   

Public administrator

  

Republican 

  

Ken Davis

11,331 100 
   
   

Missouri offices

Constitutional
Amendment 2
Amending the Missouri
Constitution to adopt
Medicaid expansion 

Yes: 672,967

No: 590,809

Votes

U.S. Rep. Dist 7

  
Republican303 of 303  

Eric Harleman 

11,688 11.15 

Kevin VanStory

10,482 9.99 

Steve Chentnik 

7,393 7.05 

Billy Long 

69,319 66.11 

Camille Lombari-Olive

5,966 5.69 

Democratic

  

Teresa Montseny

30,469 100 

Libertarian

  

Kevin Craig

508 100 
   

Governor 

3,575 of 3,575  

Republican

Votes 

Raleigh Ritter

27,1973.99 

Mike Parson

510,471 75.03 

James W. (Jim) Neely

59.451 8.74 

Saundra McDowell

83,191 12.22 

Democratic

  

Nicole Galloway

453,33184.63 

Jimmie Matthews

20.4583.82 

Antoin Johnson

20,1693.76 
Eric Morrison32,2666.02 

Robin John Daniel

9,4521.76 
Van Quaethem  

Libertarian

  

Rik Combs 

4,161100 

Green 

  
Jerome Howard Bauer658100 
   

Lieutenant governor

  

Republican 

Votes 

Arnie C. Dienoff

35,842 5.95 

Mike Kehoe 

355,419 58.99 

Aaron T. Wisdom 

52,680 8.74 

Mike Carter

158,550 26.32 

Democratic

  

Gregory A. Upchurch 

133,216 26.46 
Alissia Canady370,299 73.54 

Libertarian

  

Bill Slantz

4,090100 

Green

  

Kelly Dragoo

856 100 
   

Secretary of State 

  

Republican

Votes 

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft

619,453 100 

Democratic

  

Yinka Faleti

468,965 100 

Constitution 

  

Paul Venable

571 100 

Libertarian 

  

Carl Herman Freese

4,062 100 

Green

  

Paul Lehmann

856100 
   

State treasurer

  

Republican

Votes 

Scott Fitzpatrick

596,094 100 

Democratic

  

Vicki Lorenz Englund

471,938 100 

Libertarian

  

Nicholas Kasoff

4,114 100 

Green

  

Joseph Civettini

848100 
   

Attorney general

  

Republican

Votes 

Eric Schmitt

601,257 100 

Democratic

  

Rich Finneran

271,436 55.41 

Elad Gross

218,473 44.59 

Libertarian

  

Kevin C. Babcock 

4,077 100 
   
   

Christian County Republican Central Committee

East Benton Committeeman

Votes 

Robert Palmer

38 52.05 

Casey Haynes

35 47.95 

East Benton Committeewoman 

  
Bonnie Palmer35 50 
Rhonda Haynes35 50 
West Finley Committeewoman  
Annette Meyer466 79.79 
Sigi Hill111 19.01 

South Galloway Committeeman

  

John F. Armitage

211 55.67 

Steve S. Stewart

162 42.74 

Lincoln Committeeman

  

Larry Fry Sr.

144 22.29 

Ken Hurley

495 76.63 

Linden Committeeman

  

Ken Spangler

239 68.88 

John Bross

106 30.55 

McCracken Committeeman

  

Bob Estep

200 40.08 

Chris Snyder

292 58.52 

Polk Committeeman

  

Hollis Leslie Overall Jr.

227 48.71 

Steven Darryl Sipes

237 50.86 

Polk Committeewoman

  

Paulette Overall

249 53.21 

Carolyn Sipes

216 46.15 

Riverside Committeeman

  

Luke Spangler

605 62.82 

Harry Chapin

335 34.79 

Union Chapel Committeeman

  

Thomas Taylor

688 63.47 

Chandler Haynes

391 36.07 

Union Chapel Committeewoman

  

Pat Hackett

685 63.19 

Conetta Taylor

393 36.25 
   
   

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.