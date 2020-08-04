Christian County primary election results from Aug. 4, 2020, as reported by the Christian County Clerk's Office.
According to Christian County Clerk Kay Brown, Christian County had a 31.25 percent voter turnout for the primary. Of the 53,992 registered voters in Christian County, 16,874 cast ballots in the election.
Christian County primaries
State Rep. Dist 138
|Votes
|%
Republican
Brad Hudson
|774
|100
|(5 of 27 precincts)
State Rep. Dist 139
Republican
|(13 of 13)
Jered Taylor
|4,777
|100
Democratic
Darlene Graham
|898
|100
State Rep. Dist 140
|Votes
|%
Republican
Jamie Ray Gragg
|1,143
|17.15
Jason N. Shaffer
|1,626
|24.40
Tricia Derges
|2,018
|30.28
Jeff Parnell
|1,878
|28.18
|(15 of 15 precincts reporting)
Christian County
|Votes
|%
Republican
|Dennis Lilly
|1,124
|16.36
|Lynn Morris
|2,085
|30.34
|Shane Nelson
|1,136
|16.53
|Bradley Alan Jackson
|1,909
|27.78
|Danny Hobbs
|617
|8.98
|Democratic
Nathan A. Billedo
|1,138
|100
|(13 of 13 precincts reporting)
Christian County
Republican
Hosea Bilyeu
|5,579
|100
Sheriff
|Republican
|(26 of 26)
|Brad Cole
|11,559
|100
Assessor
Republican
Danny Gray
|11,375
|100
Treasurer
Republican
|Votes
|%
Karen Matthews
|7,552
|59.98
Aaron Johns
|5,039
|40.02
Coroner
Republican
Mandy Yoder-Armitage
|11,262
|100
Public administrator
Republican
Ken Davis
|11,331
|100
Missouri offices
Constitutional
Yes: 672,967
No: 590,809
Votes
|%
U.S. Rep. Dist 7
|Republican
|303 of 303
Eric Harleman
|11,688
|11.15
Kevin VanStory
|10,482
|9.99
Steve Chentnik
|7,393
|7.05
Billy Long
|69,319
|66.11
Camille Lombari-Olive
|5,966
|5.69
Democratic
Teresa Montseny
|30,469
|100
Libertarian
Kevin Craig
|508
|100
Governor
|3,575 of 3,575
Republican
|Votes
|%
Raleigh Ritter
|27,197
|3.99
Mike Parson
|510,471
|75.03
James W. (Jim) Neely
|59.451
|8.74
Saundra McDowell
|83,191
|12.22
Democratic
Nicole Galloway
|453,331
|84.63
Jimmie Matthews
|20.458
|3.82
Antoin Johnson
|20,169
|3.76
|Eric Morrison
|32,266
|6.02
Robin John Daniel
|9,452
|1.76
|Van Quaethem
Libertarian
Rik Combs
|4,161
|100
Green
|Jerome Howard Bauer
|658
|100
Lieutenant governor
Republican
|Votes
|%
Arnie C. Dienoff
|35,842
|5.95
Mike Kehoe
|355,419
|58.99
Aaron T. Wisdom
|52,680
|8.74
Mike Carter
|158,550
|26.32
Democratic
Gregory A. Upchurch
|133,216
|26.46
|Alissia Canady
|370,299
|73.54
Libertarian
Bill Slantz
|4,090
|100
Green
Kelly Dragoo
|856
|100
Secretary of State
Republican
|Votes
|%
John R. (Jay) Ashcroft
|619,453
|100
Democratic
Yinka Faleti
|468,965
|100
Constitution
Paul Venable
|571
|100
Libertarian
Carl Herman Freese
|4,062
|100
Green
Paul Lehmann
|856
|100
State treasurer
Republican
|Votes
|%
Scott Fitzpatrick
|596,094
|100
Democratic
Vicki Lorenz Englund
|471,938
|100
Libertarian
Nicholas Kasoff
|4,114
|100
Green
Joseph Civettini
|848
|100
Attorney general
Republican
|Votes
|%
Eric Schmitt
|601,257
|100
Democratic
Rich Finneran
|271,436
|55.41
Elad Gross
|218,473
|44.59
Libertarian
Kevin C. Babcock
|4,077
|100
Christian County Republican Central Committee
East Benton Committeeman
|Votes
|%
Robert Palmer
|38
|52.05
Casey Haynes
|35
|47.95
East Benton Committeewoman
|Bonnie Palmer
|35
|50
|Rhonda Haynes
|35
|50
|West Finley Committeewoman
|Annette Meyer
|466
|79.79
|Sigi Hill
|111
|19.01
South Galloway Committeeman
John F. Armitage
|211
|55.67
Steve S. Stewart
|162
|42.74
Lincoln Committeeman
Larry Fry Sr.
|144
|22.29
Ken Hurley
|495
|76.63
Linden Committeeman
Ken Spangler
|239
|68.88
John Bross
|106
|30.55
McCracken Committeeman
Bob Estep
|200
|40.08
Chris Snyder
|292
|58.52
Polk Committeeman
Hollis Leslie Overall Jr.
|227
|48.71
Steven Darryl Sipes
|237
|50.86
Polk Committeewoman
Paulette Overall
|249
|53.21
Carolyn Sipes
|216
|46.15
Riverside Committeeman
Luke Spangler
|605
|62.82
Harry Chapin
|335
|34.79
Union Chapel Committeeman
Thomas Taylor
|688
|63.47
Chandler Haynes
|391
|36.07
Union Chapel Committeewoman
Pat Hackett
|685
|63.19
Conetta Taylor
|393
|36.25
