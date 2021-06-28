Jaden Aven is making a position switch after undergoing a body transformation.
The Nixa senior is moving from outside linebacker to inside linebacker after packing on 20 pounds over the off-season.
With the Eagles currently in 7-on-7 mode, Aven has yet to see the benefits of his added weight. He’s confident being at 225 pounds, rather than 205, will suit him well in the middle of scrums at the line of scrimmage.
“(Coaches) told me I was going to play inside-linebacker, so I knew I had to get bigger to be able to handle linemen,” Aven said. “In the off-season, I worked out and ate a lot.”
“You could tell he was getting thicker as we went along,” coach John Perry said. “He bought into the weight room. Every day he came to work.”
Aven sought protein and lots of it in about everything he ate or drank.
“I drank a lot of protein shakes and ate chicken, rice, oatmeal and peanut butter,” Aven said. “I didn't know I was going to get to 225. I thought I would get to 210-215.”
Aven is coming off a breakout junior year in which he collected 92 tackles, including two tackles for a loss and one quarterback sack. He forced one fumble and recovered one fumble.
While Aven has yet to test his strength against opposing offensive linemen, he has proven he can keep pace with many skill-position players.
“I thought I would become a lot slower, but I haven't really changed that much in speed,” Aven said.
“He's probably one of the fastest kids we have,” Perry said. “He's rock-solid and a fantastic player. He has also turned himself into a leader the guys can count on. He'll be the captain of the defense. We're excited about the year he will have.”
