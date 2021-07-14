Jaden Aven donned jersey No. 27 for Nixa last season and has been wearing No. 18 during the Eagles’ summer camp this week. But the senior linebacker also is known among his teammates and coaches as No. 3.
Aven has been tabbed the team’s ‘Encourager No. 3’ by coach John Perry in tribute of his efforts to assure and reassure his cohorts.
Aven’s encouragement was never more evident than two weeks ago, when he showed up to workouts to cheer on his teammates only a day after undergoing an emergency appendectomy surgery.
“I wanted to be out here to let my teammates know I'm going to be here through everything, whether it might get bad for me or the team or if things are going good,” Aven said.
“He shouldn't have been here, but he was here strictly for moral support,” Perry said. “He wanted to be here for his team. By him showing up to practice that day after being cut open, that speaks volumes.”
Aven experienced severe discomfort in his lower abdomen area and was vomiting, prompting his mother to take him to a hospital.
“When it started, I was throwing up blood. I thought it was red Powerade or something. But I tasted it and knew it was blood,” Aven said. “It was straight pain in my stomach. So, my Mom made me go to the doctor. I got a CAT-scan at 1 in the morning. They told me (my appendix) was close to rupturing.”
During his recovery the past couple of weeks, Aven has been cautious, but hardly has been letting up.
“We’ve got the right person at ‘Mike’ linebacker,” Perry said. “Jaden hasn’t skipped a rep and probably has put more weight on the bar than he should have. When the best player is busting his butt, how can anyone else slack off?
“Sometimes, your better players can feel a sense of entitlement and feel they can slide out of stuff here and there,” he added. “Then, you have an average football team. If your best players are your hardest working players, then you're going to be good. They set the bar by how they work.”
Likewise, Aven is being praised for the example he is setting by encouraging. It’s a role he has learned to relish.
“Coach Perry always tells us to encourage because the better teams always have people who encourage,” Aven said. “It makes everyone feel better about themselves and push themselves to get to the best of their abilities.”
Nixa’s ‘Encourager No. 1’ is junior defensive lineman Matthew Van Horn and ‘Encourager No. 2’ is sophomore safety Launie Walker.
Perry points to their efforts as invaluable.
“They have no idea how much they mean to me,” Perry said. “They naturally encourage other people. They are awesome. The more of those guys we can have the better we can be.
“Everybody can't play. We have 101 on the roster and 11 on the field at a time,” he added. “We need 90 guys encouraging on the sideline. You've got to have encouragers because we don't always feel great and we need someone to pep us up. There are some guys who do that naturally. We're trying to get more to do the same.”
