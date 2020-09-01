Lock your doors. Turn on your lights. Lower your garage door. It’s all part of the now award-winning 9 p.m. Routine.
The Nixa Police Department’s social media campaign that encourages citizens to take a simple set of security precautions each night won the 2020 Missouri Municipal League Innovation Award. The awards, “honor outstanding projects happening in communities across Missouri that enhance the quality of life for Missouri cities.”
The 9 p.m. Routine was created in 2019 in an effort by Nixa police to reduce thefts of valuable items from unlocked cars or unclosed garages. Lt. Jeremy Whitehill began using Facebook posts to create awareness for the 9 p.m. Routine, and the idea took off.
In a previous story about the campaign, Whitehill said the 9 p.m. Routine is all about making property protection part of a resident’s normal night.
“Basically, it’s just a reminder every night for people to go out and make sure you get your valuables out of your car, make sure that car doors are locked and to double-check your garage door to make sure it’s shut,” he said.
The idea was borrowed from the sheriff’s office in Pasco County, Florida, and adopted for Nixa.
In 2019, the Nixa Police Department posted 134 times about the #9pmRoutine using creativity, humor, and internet memes to help the idea stick in the memories of Nixa residents. The posts reached more than a quarter million people and were seen a total of 330,000 times, garnering engagement from more than 18,800 Facebook users.
The best part of the campaign is that it was statistically proven to work, contributing to a 41-percent reduction in thefts from motor vehicles year over year, and a 60-percent reduction in monetary losses by citizens to such thefts.
Nixa’s previous MML Innovation Awards:
-In 2019, the City of Nixa won the MML Innovation Award in the large city category for implementing its Staff Think Tank which harnesses the problem-solving capabilities of middle and line-level employees to develop innovative ideas to improve our municipal organization.
-In 2018, the City of Nixa won the MML Innovation Award in the large city category for the public-private partnership which developed the Nixa Solar Farm.
-In 2017, the City of Nixa won the MML Innovation Award in the large city category for developing its Community Alternative Sentencing Court program.
-In 2015, the City of Nixa received honorable mention for implementing a "Crime Free Multi-Housing" program which was effective in reducing crime in an area of town which had previously been a hotspot of criminal activity.
