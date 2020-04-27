Business activities across Missouri are set to resume on May 4, but that doesn’t mean an end to physical distancing recommendations.
On April 27, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson unveiled key elements of what his office is calling the first phase of a multi-stage plan to restart the Missouri economy in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This will be the turning of a dial, not the flip of a switch,” Parson said.
Parson said that the COVID-19 recovery plan has been developed using coronavirus data specific to Missouri. Parson said during a press briefing from the Missouri Capitol on Monday afternoon that the state’s medical experts have signed off of a plan that is “responsible, effective, gradual and safe for Missouri.”
Parson announced that the stay-at-home order will end, but that the first phase of the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan will begin on May 4, and is scheduled to last through May 31.
Parson conducted the briefing from outside the governor’s office in the capitol. Protestors, or at least persons exercising their rights to free speech, could be heard shouting reactions at the governor as he gave his address, which was shown by video feed over Facebook. Most of the shouts were difficult or impossible to decipher, save for one call of, “Reopen it now,” during a pause.
Reopening of the state’s economy will be in phases, and will also be subject to local regulations by county or city governments. Local governments have the option, Parson said, to institute more strict regulations in effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“All of Missouri businesses, employers and employees are vital to our state’s economy and individual wellbeing. Therefore, all businesses businesses can open under this order as long as the guidelines are followed,” Parson said. “The restaurants will be able to open again, as long as social distancing, again, is obtained. Retail and small businesses will have occupancy limits on how many can be in those facilities, much like under the first order.”
Manufacturers will be able to restart production operations. Barbershops, hair salons and other businesses in which workers have direct contact with clients will be able to open.
Rob Dixon, director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development encouraged Missourians to continue taking health and hygiene precautions in the workplace.
“It’s also a period where we need to continue to be more vigilant than we even were before,” Dixon said. “This is not a return to normal. Instead, it is the beginning of a new normal.”
Nursing homes, retirement homes and assisted living facilities will remain under stricter guidelines. Hospitals and other clinics will be able to resume full operations.
“People can go back to church and worship in what environment they want. We have been in constant contact with our faith leaders across the state since the beginning, preparing for this day to open the churches,” Parson said.
Key parts to expanding economic recovery include expanded testing capacity for COVID-19, whether it’s at state-funded or at private laboratories. Outbreaks, or “hot spots,” will be addressed using the “boxing in” approach that health officials have touted for several days leading up to the announcement April 27.
Parson said that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will assist county health departments with contact tracing if and when outbreaks occur.
