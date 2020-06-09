Ozark and Nixa fans will have to wait until Week Six for The Backyard Brawl on Oct. 2, per the release of football schedules for the 2020 season by the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association.
The Backyard Brawl had been held in Week Three the past two years, after traditionally being a regular-season finale for the programs.
In a bit of an abnormality, the Tigers and Eagles will meet at Ozark for the third straight game in their series. They split two contests at Ozark last season, with Ozark winning the regular-season matchup 20-14 and Nixa taking their Class 5 District 11 semifinal 40-12.
Of course, schedules for Ozark and Nixa hold no real surprises, with all 10 COC schools annually playing each other Weeks 1-9. But who plays when has changed from the past two years.
The coach John Perry era at Nixa will see the Eagles debut at Branson on Aug. 28. Nixa has not lost to Branson since 2010.
Nixa opens at home in Week Two against defending COC champion Joplin.
The Eagles will have only four regular-season home games — Week Two versus Joplin, Week Four versus Republic, Week Five versus Neosho and Week Eight versus Carl Junction. They are on the road three of the final four weeks.
Ozark debuts at defending Class 5 state champion Carthage, before opening at home opposite Branson in Week Two. The Tigers' three remaining home games will be Week Four versus Willard, Week Six versus Nixa and Week Eight versus Webb City.
Ozark does not play two consecutive games at home or on the road.
The COC regular season will end on Oct. 23, with Districts to follow.
Nixa is coming off a 5-5 2019 season and Ozark was 4-6 a year ago.
Ozark Schedule
Aug. 28 — @ Carthage; Sept. 4 — BRANSON; Sept. 11 — @ Joplin; Sept. 18 — WILLARD; Sept. 25 — @ Republic Oct. 2 — @ NIXA; Oct. 9 — @ Neosho Oct. 16 — WEBB CITY: Oct 23 — @ Carl Junction
Nixa Schedule
Aug. 28 — @ Branson; Sept. 4 — JOPLIN; Sept. 11 — @ Willard; Sept. 18 — REPULIC; Sept. 25 — NEOSHO Oct. 2 — @ Ozark; Oct. 9 — @ Webb City; Oct. 16 — CARL JUNCTION: Oct 23 — @ Carthage
