The 15th Annual Balloon Glow presented by Ozark Chevrolet benefiting Children’s Smile Center is slated for Friday night, beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. at Finley River Park in Ozark.
The Balloon Glow is free to attend and takes place in partnership with the Sertoma Duck Race Festival.
The event returns to Finley River Park after a one-year move to McCauley Park in Nixa, where it shifted to a drive-through format for one time because of the safety concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. After an event that was "too big of a huge success," according to Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell, the Balloon Glow returns to Ozark. With public health policies shifting toward recovery from COVID-19, guests will be able to get out of their cars to see the hot air balloons.
“The Balloon Glow is a fun event for all ages,” Children's Smile Center Director Jackie Barger said. “Rarely do people have the opportunity to see the balloons close up, but here you can visit with the pilots and then watch an amazing light show.”
Teams will inflate their balloons just after dark on June 18, providing a captivating light display against the night sky. Balloons are tethered to the ground and do not take flight, so as long as the weather holds up, attendees can enjoy a 60-90 minute light show. All attendees have the opportunity to see the balloons up close, visit with the pilots, and maybe even climb into a basket to help keep the balloon on the ground.
The two-day Sertoma Duck Race Festival will feature live music, food and drink booths, small business and craft vendor booths, and a kids zone carnival-type rides for families to enjoy. For more information about these activities, visit http://www.4csertoma.org. There are costs associated with many of these activities, including a $5 parking fee. There is no admission charge for the Balloon Glow or the Duck Race Festival.
The Balloon Glow is the largest single fundraising event of the year for Children’s Smile Center. The yearly event provides enjoyment for thousands and thousands of people. Some guests travel from as far away as Arkansas to attend. Tentative responses from the Facebook event page show a very wide range of attendees from a 200-mile radius, according to the Children's Smile Center.
If you plan to go to the Balloon Glow on Friday night, check the weather and the Children's Smile Center Facebook page before you get in the car.
"We want everyone to know that the event is extremely sensitive to weather and wind conditions," Barger said. "The unpredictability of Ozarks weather means there is always a chance the event could not be held. Please keep informed through our Facebook page."
Proceeds from the 15th Annual Balloon Glow benefit Children’s Smile Center to provide dental care to children ages 1-19 and pregnant women covered by MO HealthNet (Medicaid) who reside in Christian, Stone, Taney, Dade, Barry or Lawrence counties. The Smile Center operates dental clinics in Ozark, Branson West and Aurora.
Plan ahead, arrive early
Barger said that people attending the Balloon Glow need to plan to arrive well before the hot-air balloons begin to inflate, which should be just before dusk.
“4C Sertoma works well with the Ozark Police Department, as well as volunteer groups handling the parking areas, to provide an orderly as possible way to the park,” Barger said, “but make no mistake about it, the traffic and parking are opportunities for patience and planning."
Law enforcement has estimated the crowd in recent years at the 10,000-plus level.
“Getting that many people and vehicles all coming to one location at the same time is a challenge; once you arrive in the park, take the chance to appreciate the setting of the park, the trees, the river, the bridge and the Ozark Mill," Barger said.
Conditions are key
Weather and wind conditions are monitored right up to the time of the balloons inflating, and pilots are very careful in making the decision to inflate their balloon based on local and area weather patterns, wind speeds, and weather fronts that move through the area from time to time.
Barger recalls a Balloon Glow years ago when several pilots did not inflate their balloons because of rain that left the grass wet, severely impacting the pilots’ ability to keep their balloons dry and mildew-free upon completing a glow event.
“What was difficult was explaining to attendees that many of the balloons could not glow, even though there were blue skies and almost no wind at 8:30 p.m. So many factors are taken into account before a balloon can even be inflated,” Barger said.
For more information please call (417) 582-5439 or go to the Facebook event page, “15th Annual Balloon Glow presented by Ozark Chevrolet.”
