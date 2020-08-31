The line of cars stretched at least a mile and a half. At least.
The Children’s Smile Center Hot Air Balloon Glow took place at the Nixa Community Center for the first time ever, in drive-through format due to the public health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some people didn’t get to see the hot air balloons light up the sky, but others were simply glad to have a reason to get out of the house on a Friday night.
“It was difficult,” Children's Smile Center Hot Air Balloon Glow director Jackie Barger said. “The best thing to say is we’re sad that there were people in line a long time that didn’t get to see the balloons. That, frankly, is the nature of the event. I would say there are more people who saw this as a drive-through event than have ever seen it before.”
There were some complaints, as the line of cars to get into the Nixa X Center on Taylor Way spanned all the way back onto Missouri Highway 14, and back north along Main Street. Another line of cars stacked up along North Street to the east coming from Ozark.
“We have heard from so many people who have been grateful and excited about getting to see it, but it is not the most preferable format for this type of event. It’s just not,” Barger said. “The fact that we were able to do any event, even if it wasn’t the most preferred, was still a big plus for the community and Christian County.”
Nixa Chamber of Commerce President Chris Russell pointed out that the event was moved from Finley River Park in Ozark to McCauley Park in Nixa in a very short window of time, leaving organizers to scramble for a crowd it had no real way of projecting ahead of time.
“We threw this thing together in three weeks,” Russell said. “You know what? Nixa needed this.”
McCauley Park will probably not host a hot air balloon exhibition of that size again.
“It’s just too tight. I’m not saying it will never happen again, I’m just saying not in that location,” Russell said. “it was a huge success, which was awesome and amazing, but it was too big of a huge success to take the chance at tying up our roads like we did, and our safety personnel.”
In a balloon glow exhibition, pilots and their flight crews keep their hot air balloons tethered and weighted to the ground as they use their burners to light up the colored envelopes of the balloons. The heat also causes the balloon to lift from the ground, making for a physically challenging event for the pilots and their teams who anchor the balloons. They also have a limited amount of fuel.
“It’s work, physical work, to keep a balloon inflated like that, so we had no expectations of going past 90 minutes, at all,” Barger said.
The event was free to attend. Children’s Smile Center brought in about $32,000 in sponsorships and received another $2,800 in last-minute donations.
Children’s Smile Center clinics in Ozark, Aurora and Branson west take care of more than 6,300 kids per year. Their dental clinics accept children who are on Medicaid, which is often refused at other dental clinics because of its relatively lower payout to care providers.
“Ozark and Nixa are easily the largest sources of kids that we care for. We estimate in each community, there are probably about 2,000 kids who are covered by Medicaid, and we’re taking care about half of them,” Barger said.
Donations to the Children’s Smile Center help offset the costs of dental care that Medicaid doesn’t cover. The annual Balloon Glow, normally part of the Sertoma Duck Race festival, is the Children’s Smile Center’s largest and most crucial fundraising event.
