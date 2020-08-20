“Keep moving.”
That’s the main message organizers of the Children’s Smiler Center Hot Air Balloon Glow want to get across to people planning to come to the event on Aug. 21.
The Children’s Smiler Center moved the hot air balloon event, the charity’s top fundraiser each year, to McCauley Park and the Nixa X Center in 2020 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in Christian County.
The event is generally held at Finley River Park in Ozark in concert with the Sertoma Duck Race Festival. The Duck Race is postponed to 2021, but the Balloon Glow will go on, albeit in a new format in a new location.
A map of the drive-through Balloon Glow event shows that drivers will enter the McCauley Park area from North Street, then travel counterclockwise around the Nixa X Center on Taylor Way. They will pass by the community center to the north and will be able to see the balloons on the western side of McCauley Park before exiting Taylor Way back onto North Street.
The balloon glow begins at 8 p.m. Organizers ask people to avoid arriving early.
Organizers also ask drivers not to stop and park their vehicles. It is a drive-through event, not a stop-by event. It is also not designed to accommodate stopping, nor can it have pedestrians in the park.
The Balloon Glow usually brings in about $30,000 for Children’s Smile Center, which provides dental care to children and pregnant women who are on Medicaid and are otherwise not able to have regular dental appointments or afford any dental procedures they might need.
“We do a few fundraisers to make up the difference between what Medcaid pays and what it actually costs to operate our dental clinics, and this is the No. 1 source of funding in our private, community fundraising that we do,” Children’s Smile Center Director Jackie Barger said.
In 2019, the Children’s Smile Center saw 6,300 children at its three clinics in Ozark, Branson West and Aurora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.