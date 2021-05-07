As a Willard player was handing his batting gloves and helmet to a teammate Wednesday, he voiced his frustration over a preceding groundout.
“This pitcher is scared of me, everything he’s throwing to me is outside,” the player bemoaned.
Whether he knew it or not, somewhere in that remark was a compliment to Ozark pitcher Brody Baumann.
Baumann indeed was pitching outside and purposely so while leading Ozark to a 6-2 COC triumph over Willard. He struck out nine and walked one in his five-hit gem.
“Going into the game, we were planning on going inside on them,” Baumann said. “We got a few calls with that at the beginning. But we ended up not getting as many calls there as we wanted. It ended up that they were struggling away, so we focused on going away and it worked out real well. It was fast ball away and that set up the curve ball.”
Baumann made another in-game adjustment in regard to his mechanics, thanks to a huddle with catcher Cooper Buvid.
“I wasn't using my legs much while throwing and was standing up and just using my arm,” Baumann said. “Buvid did a good job noticing that and pointing out to me to use my legs. That helped me lock in better.”
“Brody did a good job throwing strikes,” coach Justin Sundlie said.
Perhaps Baumann’s pitch of the day was a called strike three on Willard’s Owen Bushnell. With a runner on base in the fourth, Bushnell belted a towering foul ball that had home run distance. He followed up by lining a foul ball into the Willard dugout. One pitch later, Baumann nailed the top inside corner for strike three.
“I don't think he was expecting that,” Baumann said. “I focused on staying through and hitting the glove. I trusted my catcher and hit his spot.”
Baumann provided himself run support by driving in three runs. Per usual, the left-handed swinging Baumann went to left-center in the first inning for a two-run double.
Baumann has enjoyed multiple multi-hit and multi-RBI games in recent weeks.
“I like being in those situations,” Baumann said of hitting with runners on base. “I try to stay locked in every time. Nothing really changes. In my mind, though, I do want to get runs behind me and give me a lead to pitch with. So, you get a little bit more into it (with runners on) — barrel up and get a ball in the gap.”
It’s been a breakout junior season for Baumann both at-bat and on the mound.
“At the beginning of the season, to be honest, Body was just one of our average pitching guys,” left fielder Colton Casteel said. “But here lately, he’s been shutting everybody down. It’s been awesome to see. We’re excited for him.”
Ozark was up 4-0 after three innings and never was challenged, despite totaling a modest five hits. Willard walks and wild pitches helped the hosts.
“We caught a few breaks and were able to do something off of them,” Sundlie said. “You don’t get many opportunities like that against a good team."
Sundlie felt the baserunning of Holden Sabor stood out. Sabor scored from third base on a ground out and on a throw to first base after a dropped third strike.
“That was 100 percent Holden Sabor,” Sundlie said. “I don't believe a third-base coach can tell his players what to do. Reactions have to be so quick at third. We'll take live reads. That was a great job by him getting a good read."
Ozark (10-15 overall and 5-4 in the COC) won at Carthage 7-2 Thursday.
Winning pitcher Hunter Tennison fanned 10 and walked two over six innings.
Baumann’s bat stayed hot. He and Buvid both banged out three hits and Sabor had a pair of hit. Buvid drove in four runs.
