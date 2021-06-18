Brody Baumann hopes he can be the same kind of mentor Ozark’s seniors were for him this spring in what was a breakout season for the Tigers third baseman.
Baumann was a big-time contributor for Ozark in his first go-around on the varsity level. He topped the Tigers in RBIs and repeatedly delivered at the plate, on the mound and at the hot corner in their biggest wins.
Baumann gained the win in Ozark’s 6-2 victory versus eventual Class 5 state champion Willard. He struck out nine while allowing five hits and helped his cause by driving in three runs.
He was 3-for-5 with five RBIs in the Tigers’ 14-5 triumph over Nixa. All three of Baumann’s came against Eagles standout Isaac Mitchell, the COC Pitcher Of The Year.
Baumann also had three hits in a 7-2 win at Carthage.
Baumann was named to the All-COC Second Team. He likely would have been a first-teamer if he was a senior.
Baumann credits Ozark’s seniors for his upsurge.
“I had a lot of fun and had good seniors to learn from this year at every position and every aspect of the game,” he said. “Coming from a senior class like we had this year, I'm excited to lead kids next year.”
Coach Justin Sundlie gained an appreciation for Baumann’s ability to shine in the spotlight.
“He was figuring out varsity baseball and the speed of it and it took him a while,” Sundlie said. “But once he got going, he was one of the better arms in the COC in the second half of the season. He also did such a good job of batting with runners in scoring position.”
Baumann has figured that if he was able to play college ball, it would likely be as a third baseman. After developing on the mound by cutting down on his walks this year, he feels pitching might be an option he can offer college coaches.
“I've always liked playing the field and getting to hit,” Baumann said. “But pitching has come along for me. It's another option to put up on the board. It will be good to have that to broaden the look for colleges I'd like to go to — whatever does it for me.”
Looking ahead to Baumann’s senior season, he’ll likely be counted on as Ozark’s ace.
“Brody needs to get to work this summer and plan on coming back and being our number one next year,” Sundlie said. “He won us some big games in the back stretch of our season, so he's very capable. He'll work for it. I’m excited to work with him.”
Baumann vows to be plenty motivated.
“I want to develop and have fun while I'm doing it,” he said. “I have to keep the mindset of keep growing. I’m excited for next season and get everything rolling again.”
