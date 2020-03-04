At least one Nixa business, and probably several more, have been targeted by a vanity award scam.
The Better Business Bureau of St. Louis put out a warning to Nixa business owners in the event they are contacted and notified of their selection for the 2020 Best of Nixa Award by an organization called the Best of Nixa Award Program.
“Most legitimate awards do not come with costs to the winner,” said Stephanie Garland, BBB Springfield regional director. “If you didn’t apply for the award, or the group can’t tell you how you were nominated, the chances are that the award is not legitimate.”
A Nixa business owner contacted BBB after receiving an email telling him that his business was a winner. The business owner then was redirected to the Best of Nixa Awards Program website. There, the store owner was able to select trophies varying in price from $149 to $229. The business owner decided not to participate.
The Better Business Bureau reports that it has had encounters with the company behind the program, which is called Business Recognition and is based in Seattle, Washington. It is rated “F” on the BBB’s rating scale.
The company uses multiple websites containing specific city names to appear local to the companies that are approached about the award. Each website appears to be nearly identical, but replacing the name of a city in the URL. Among the websites being used by the company are localbest-information.org and local.business-ranking.org.
“The goal of what is called a ‘vanity award’ scheme is to take advantage of a company’s excitement for winning an award that holds no value with the purpose of selling the ‘winner’ a trophy at an inflated price,” Garland said.
Businesses in seven states have reported Business Recognition to the BBB Scam Tracker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.