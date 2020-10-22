Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m. at Meadors Funeral Home in Clever. Funeral services officiated by Pastor Brian Jump will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. at the same location with burial at Wise Hill Cemetery following the service.
Bess Ellen Hodges, 94, of Clever passed away at the Republic Nursing and Rehab on Oct. 20, 2020.
Bess was born Feb. 18, 1926, in Clever, the daughter of James Wiley Wolfe and Mary Hayes. She was united in marriage to Herbert Hadley Hodges on Dec. 23, 1945. Bess and Herbert resided in Clever all their lives, and built their family farm into a widely recognized beef cattle operation.
Bess was an active member of First Baptist Church of Clever, an enthusiastic participant in the community and a gracious host to many family and friends who visited her home over many decades.
Bess is survived by her son, James Herbert Hodges and his wife Pamela of McHenry, Maryland, her grandson, Trevor James Hodges of Port Clinton, Ohio, and a brother, Bill and a sister, Maxine in Colorado.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, Bobby and Curtis and four sisters, Hattie, Jetta, Betty and Chloe.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.