Nixa’s Katie Kamies and Republic’s Clara Fronabarger didn’t talk during their Class 4 District 11 final Thursday. But they will surely re-live all the drama and, of course, the wet weather in years to come as teammates at roommates at William Jewell.
Fronabarger scored both of Republic’s goals and Kamies delivered the game-winning goal in Nixa’s 3-2 triumph.
“We were more into this game than our last game against each other because I talked to her a few times that game,” Kamies siad. “Tonight, it was a different story. We were both set on winning and it was a super intense game. We were very focused.”
Nixa (17-4) ran its record against COC opponents this season to 10-0 and captured its seventh District title since 2013, but not without a scare.
Republic (14-10) held leads of 1-0 and 2-1. Kamies finally put the Lady Eagles on top and for good with a goal with 7:32 remaining.
“That was probably the best feeling ever,” Kamies said. “Honestly, I felt the pressure of my teammates and that if I don’t give us a chance to win this game, it would haunt me for a while. I knew I had to score.”
Nixa went into its locker room during a 30-minute lightning delay facing a 2-1 deficit.
“The pressure was on,” coach Evan Palmer said. “There were a few tears because the seniors were thinking, ‘This could be it.’ We kept telling them, ‘We’ve still got 16 minutes, we’ve got life.’ They were able to relax and let things happen.”
“Some of the girls got pretty emotional,” Kamies said. “That definitely fueled our fire. We didn’t want this to be our last game.”
The Lady Eagles’ lone goal to that point was a penalty kick by Abby Harrison. After the break, Bella Johnson scored to even things up at 2-all. That set up Kamies’ heroics.
It was a dream finish and a dream matchup for Kamies.
“I was hoping Republic would beat Carthage (in the semifinals) and was wishing (Fronabarger) luck,” Kamies said. “I love playing with her and against her.”
That wasn’t always the case.
“When we were younger, I never liked her,” Kamies said. “She was rough, super aggressive and such a good player. But when we played on the same club team, I found out, ‘Wow, she’s actually a nice person off the field.’ We’re super close now. She’s one of my best friends. I love her. It’s been a few years since we’ve gotten to play together because of her injuries, so I’ve been super glad to see her out here this year.”
“Those two on the same team (at William Jewell), that will be fun to watch,” Palmer said.
Kamies didn’t mind the rain that fell almost the entire match.
“I love playing in the rain,” she said. “But it’s a lot harder to play in because the ball skips and it goes over your foot a lot. It was cold when we came back out after the delay.”
“You’ve got to play to the rain and be ready for the ball to bounce any which way,” Palmer said. “We were sitting on our heels thinking someone else was going to make things happen. We told them, ‘You’ve got to go do it and anticipate that the ball is going to skip.’”
Prior to Johnson’s tying goal, the Lady Eagles were on the verge of making radical adjustments.
“We had already switched at halftime to a more attacking formation of 3-5-2,” Palmer said. “We talked that if it goes to 10 minutes and we were still trailing, we were going to throw the kitchen sink at them and just go with two in the back and most everybody else up top.”
“We were going to push everyone forward,” Kamies said. “Luckily, we didn’t have to do that because that would have left our defense with a lot of open gaps.”
For Kamies, it was her second District championship celebration this year, having also been a part of the Nixa girls basketball team’s District championship season last winter.
“I’d say soccer because it’s my sport,” Kamies said when asked which celebration was sweeter. “They were both such good, close games.”
Nixa will host Lee’s Summit West in a Sectional on Tuesday.
