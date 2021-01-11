Billings senior guard Colton Plowman enters the Crane Tournament needing 16 points to join the Wildcats’ 1,000-point club.
Plowman goes into Monday night’s first-round game against Pierce City with career totals of 984 points, 140 3-point goals, 197 assists and 104 steals.
Plowman is averaging 14.6 points a game this season. Over Billings’ last seven games, he has averaged 18.1 points a night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.