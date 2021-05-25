Lockwood pitcher Dylan Gallup was so dominant Monday that Billings had an eye on his pitch-count throughout the teams’ Class 1 Sectional showdown.
The Wildcats had Gallup at 60 pitches a mere two innings into the contest. They had him at 91 pitches after five frames. However, Lockwood had their ace at only 89 pitches entering the sixth.
“They’re the home team, so if there is any question about (the pitch-count), it goes to (the home team),” Billings coach John Craig said. “There was nothing we could do about it. It is what it is. We had to overcome it and we almost got it done.”
Gallup was at 104 after six innings, allowing him to pitch to Billings’ leadoff batter in the seventh before reaching the max of 105 pitches. The out Gallup recorded loomed large as a Wildcats rally fell short in their 3-2 setback.
“If we would have got (Gallup) out of there quicker, I think we would have come back easily,” said Billings catcher Mason Ebert, who delivered a two-run single in the seventh.
“Once he got his last pitch in, we knew we could get some runs across,” added Wildcats pitcher Hayden Fender.
Billings scored two runs on three straight hits with two outs in the seventh, after reaching Gallup for only one hit in the first 6.1 innings. Gallup recorded 12 strikeouts.
“We’re used to slower pitchers with off-speed movement,” Fender said. “It was the first time this year I think I’ve seen somebody with velocity and a good 12-6 curve ball.”
“His velo was more than we could handle,” Craig said. “He had good secondary pitches, as well. He had our number for 6.1 innings. We worked the counts early. We had his pitch-count up to 60 after the first two innings. Then, he started going after us and got command of his fast ball.”
Gallup also starred in the batter’s box. He belted a hanging curve ball for a two-run home run in the fourth off of Jacob Henry.
“We missed a spot,” Craig said. “That pitch was middle-in and we were trying to go away from him. But that was my fault. In hindsight, that’s their best kid and I probably should have put him on. You can’t go back on it now. We missed one and he hit. Props to him for hitting the pitch he got.”
Lockwood scored what proved to be the winning run in the sixth. Fender, who threw four innings of one-run relief, walked Gallup to start the sixth. Rayder Boyd delivered an RBI-single two outs.
“(A lead-off walk) always seem to come back and haunt you,” Fender said. “I wasn’t expecting to come in (to pitch). I had to do a job and tried to do the best I could. I was fired up. I knew I could put all these guys out with my fast ball. I think I threw two curve balls. I knew I could blow it by them.”
After Ebert drove in Billings’ two runs in the seventh, Henry lined out to center for the final out.
The game played out much like Craig figured it would.
“We expected it to be a low-scoring game,” he said. “Honestly, I told the guys if they could give me four runs, I’d take four now for sure.”
Billings won a District title for the first time since 2013. The Wildcats (14-9) managed just six wins as recently as three years ago.
“I’m super proud of these seniors for turning Billings around,” Craig added. “We have a lot of young kids who got playing time this year. Moving forward, as far as I’m concerned the expectation is going to be at least to be here every year
“We lose a few great seniors,” said Ebert, a sophomore. “But I’m excited for what next year will bring us.”
Lockwood 3, Billings 2
BILLINGS (ab-r-h-bi) — Terry cf 4-0-0-0, Garbee ss 4-1-1-0, Fender 1b 3-1-1-0, Ebert c 2-0-1-2, Henry p 4-0-0-0, Essick 3b 3-0-0-0, Gold dh 2-0-0-0, Newkirk 2b 2-0-1-0, Bos rf 3-0-0-0.
LOCKWOOD — Kramer cf 3-1-1-0, Snider ss 3-0-0-0, Gallup p 1-2-1-2, Weines 3-0-0-0, Neal 1b 2-0-0-0, Eggeman 2b 3-0-0-0, Boyd 3b 2-0-1-0, Cossins rf 3-0-0-0, Kerr c 2-0-0-0.
Billings 000 000 2 - 2
Lockwood 000 201 x - 3
WP - Gallup. LP - Henry. HR - Gallup.
