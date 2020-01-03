A visitation will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Spokane Cemetery, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Billy Joe Essick, 79, of Highlandville, died Jan. 1, 2019. He was born Dec. 1, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Rube and Maxine (Thomas) Essick.
On Oct. 3, 1958 he was united in marriage to Deborah (Gray), who preceded him in death on Jan. 29, 2016.
Survivors include: his children, Billy Joe Essick, Jr. and wife Christina, Lesa Moran and husband Joel and Mike Essick and wife Becky; grandchildren, Justin, Nathan, Caleb, Madison, Chloe, Haley, Shawn, Jordan, Megan, Courtney and Mark; 12 great grandchildren; a brother, Dick Essick and wife Carla; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was retired from Burlington Northern Railroad. He enjoyed hunting and tending to cattle on the farm and traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.