Christian County is home to Black Widow Custom Bows, a renowned recurve and long bow manufacturing company in Nixa that boasts international sales and has provided the bow of choice for many archery professionals, as well as such notable people as President Donald Trump, Blake Shelton and Easton Corbin.
Black Widow Bows offers custom, hand-worked, precision bows with a variety of woods to choose from, including olive ash, curly maple and Honduras rosewood. along with engravings, there is even an option to add a snakeskin overlay of copperhead, canebrake, prairie rattler or diamondback, depending upon availability.
The current president of Black Widow Custom Bows is Roger Fulton, and Toby Essick and John Clayman both serve as vice presidents of the company. Essick is also in charge of production, while Clayman handles the accessories, inventory and shipping.
The Wilson Brothers—Norman, Jack, Bob and Howard—started Black Widow Bows in 1957, after having discovered a mutual love for archery and bow-making when they were kids. Company tradition holds that the business was named for the many Black Widow spiders that resided in the Wilson Brothers’ workshop at the time, a remodeled chicken house.
As time went on, the Wilson Brothers worked to produce the best bows that they could. They continued to modify their designs until they achieved models that were near-perfect (demonstrated by several world championship wins).
In 1976, the Wilson brothers decided to retire, selling their business to employee Bill Richards. Around this time, the compound bow was steadily gaining popularity. As a result, recurve and long bow sales dropped drastically. After the struggling company changed hands a few more times, in 2005, Black Widow Custom Bows found itself in the hands of its current owners, who had been long-time employees. Around the same time, the business also regained its vitality, largely due to a re-appreciation of the simple and traditional stick and string, which contrasted with the increasing complexity and number of pulleys and strings on the compound bow.
Founder Howard Wilson wrote a brief explanation detailing the beginnings of Black Widow Bows.
“I’ve always been proud of my archery heritage,” he said in his recounting. “There’s something to be said for being involved in a sport that had its beginnings among man’s oldest weapons and has been a major factor in the bearing of history.”
Although hunting may no longer be the relied upon means of survival for most people, it is still a treasured escape from the fast-paced day-to-day routine that many adhere to. The recurve and long bows of Black Widow Custom Bows offer Christian County a return to tradition and history, where man is once again matched against beast, where life and death are on the line and where strength and accuracy are put to the test.
