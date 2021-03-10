Colin Ruffin can be characterized as a carefree, gregarious sort and indeed is a wildly popular young man on campus and beyond. Internet clicks for stories featuring the Nixa junior point guard repeatedly point upward.
But Ruffin’s positive disposition quickly changes when the subject is Kickapoo.
Nixa’s losing streak to the Chiefs stretched to 12 games over six seasons after a 72-60 Class 6 Sectional setback Tuesday. The Eagles have been ousted from the playoffs each of the past three seasons by Kickapoo.
The persona of the Chiefs and the well-documented trail they took to their 25-2 season this winter ruffles Ruffin.
“They had to have a whole super team to beat us. They had to have two of the best kids in the area transfer to beat us,” Ruffin said, referring to guard Isaac Haney and center Trevon Brazile joining Kickapoo as seniors this season. “All of them are really good players. But it’s sad they had to have those players transfer.
“They play hard. But they’re all cocky and always have something to say,” Ruffin added. “I talk to (guard) Cam Liggins. He’s probably the nicest one and is actually a pretty good friend to talk to. He’s the only one that isn’t cocky.”
Brazile’s impact on the Kickapoo-Nixa rivalry was never more evident than Tuesday. The 6-foot-7 center scored 18 points, as he did against the Eagles in the championship game of the Nixa Invitational Tournament. But this time around his contributions also included 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Brazile altered more shots and his looming presence all but kept Nixa from penetrating to the paint.
“Brazile was the difference-maker on both ends of the floor,” Eagles coach Jay Osborne said. “It’s the best I’ve seen him play in four years. We knew what the others could do. We didn’t have an answer for him.”
“He’s 6-7 so I hope he can dominate,” Ruffin said. “He’s a great player. We all should have blocked him out and kept him off the glass. But that wasn’t the case tonight.”
Over the course of his Kickapoo and Parkview careers, Brazile has averaged 13.3 points in six games against Nixa.
“I knew Trevon could play like he did tonight,” Eagles forward Jason Jones said. “He really came to play. He’s Kickapoo’s ‘X factor.’ He’s an elite shot blocker. He’s so long. It’s tough to get a shot off.”
“He impacted the floor on both sides. Anytime we went inside, he was affecting people’s shots. He also got a lot of rebounds,” Nixa guard Kaleb Wofford said. “He’s probably got close to a 7-foot-5 wingspan. Anytime you go inside against him, it’s like going against a tree. He’s always used his size to affect the game in ways stats don’t show. But he’d never been too much of a scorer in the times we played them until tonight.”
Brazile said his mindset was all about aggression.
“I feel like this is the best game I’ve played against them,” said Brazile, whose junior season at Parkview ended with a loss to the Eagles at Districts. “The last couple games against them, I was passive. This game, I wanted to be aggressive and be a force inside. It makes people think twice about coming into the paint, which takes a load off the guards and helps us defensively overall.”
Brazile added his intro to the Kickapoo-Nixa rivalry this season has been enlightening.
“It’s a great rivalry and Nixa is a great team,” he said. “When we played them in the championship game of the Nixa Invitational, it was a great atmosphere and that’s when I realized it’s such a big rivalry. People said we couldn’t beat three times this season, that fired us up. The big-time atmosphere tonight, I love playing in it, especially at home. It would have been packed here tonight with a line out the door (if not for COVID-19 regulations).”
The crowd had a back-and-forth first quarter to cheer for, with Kickapoo holding an 18-17 edge after eight minutes. Nixa was up 22-21 in the second quarter, before the Chiefs scored the final 14 points leading to halftime.
Nixa’s five points in the second quarter were a 3-pointer by Ruffin and a field goal by Colten Berry.
Kickapoo’s offense was consistently good all night. The Chiefs put up between 17-19 points each quarter.
“You can’t have four or five minutes of error basketball against a team like that,” Osborne said. “It’s about getting stops in games like this. We had a spell in the second quarter in which we didn’t get any stops. We couldn’t get rebounds, we didn’t have very good looks and what looks we did have Brazile altered. It wasn’t our night.”
“Hats off to Kickapoo,” Jones said.
The Eagles (25-4) never mounted a rally in the second half. They fell behind by as many as 17 points and the closest they got of Kickapoo was 12.
Per usual, Anton Brookshire put together a productive outing against Nixa. He netted 20 points. Haney and Wiggins both added 15.
Wofford’s 15 points that included four 3-pointers topped Nixa. Ruffin and Kael Combs each had 11 points.
Kickapoo moves on to the Quarterfinal round to face Waynesville (15-11).
Kickapoo 72, Nixa 60
NIXA (60) — Ruffin 4 2-2 11, Turner 1 2-2 4, Combs 4 1-2 11, Wofford 5 1-2 15, Nelson 1 1-2 3, Jones 4 0-0 9, Berry 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 8-12 60.
KICKAPOO (72) — Brookshire 8 1-2 20, Wiggins 5 5-6 15, Haney 5 4-6 15, Brazile 8 2-2 18, Doennig 1 0-0 2, Lowery 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 12-16 72.
Nixa 17 5 17 21 - 60
Kickapoo 18 17 18 19 - 72
3-point goals - Wofford 4, Brookshire 3, Combs 2, Ruffin, Jones, Haney.
