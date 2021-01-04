Blaine Cline accomplished during the Blue & Gold Tournament last week a feat few Greenwood opponents have been able to achieve the past three seasons.
Cline outscored Jays star Aminu Mohammed 26-23 in Ozark’s semifinal setback to the eventual Gold Division champs. What’s more Cline blocked a Mohammed shot.
The 26 points for Cline is a career high. The senior front-court standout continued to take strides toward fulfilling his potential while finishing the tourney with a Tigers-high 56 points.
Cline, who had 18 points in the second half to ignite an Ozark comeback against Greenwood, relished the chance offensively to go right at Georgetown-bound Mohammed.
“I’ve always felt like I can match up with anybody, that nobody is necessarily above my level,” Cline said. “There are a lot of great players here, I strive to be there.”
“Blaine had a heck of a second half and I’m very proud of him,” Ozark coach Mark Schweitzer said. “He’s a great player when he’s decisive. Tonight, te was more decisive. He has this in him. He doesn’t lack confidence. He’s very sure of himself.
“The biggest thing in him showing out for us is dealing with what I want done and him processing and understanding the picture I have and how he fits in that vision,” Schweitzer added. “He’s starting to figure it out. He’ll have a great year if I’m right about that.”
During the Blue & Gold Tournament, it was established Cline and guard Ethan Whatley are Ozark’s top scoring threats. Whatley netted 54 points in the Tigers’ four games.
Cline welcomes being a go-to guy.
“I look at myself as a guy who can get us going,” he said. “I’m looking to be a main scoring threat. We’re still working on it. We’ll get there and be more consistent.”
Schweitzer values Cline’s versatility, noting he can take opposing ‘bigs’ to the perimeter and shoot over them.
“He’s showing off his range,” Schweitzer said. “He’s a great catch-and-shoot shooter.”
Cline wasn’t intimidated matching up against Mohammed defensively, either. Even the many Ozark naysayers at the Blue & Gold had to take notice when Cline blocked a Mohammed 15-foot jumper.
“I kind of figured him out a little bit during the game,” Cline said. “I rode with him, stopped him and blocked it from him. That was a good moment during our run.”
Looking ahead, Cline is optimistic Ozark’s marquee matchups in the COC against the likes of Nixa, Webb City and Republic will bring out the best in him. The Tigers entertain Bolivar on Tuesday.
“I’m a senior, I’ve been here before and don’t feel pressured in big games,” he said. “I’m to a point where I like as many people at the games as possible. I like putting on a show and getting the crowd going. It adds to the fun.”
