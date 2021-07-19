A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Prospect Cemetery, Ozark, with Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. A visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark.
Bobby Dean Hall, 81 of Ozark, passed away July 18, 2021. He was born Nov. 18, 1939, in Christian County, the son of Hanen and Gladys (Holt) Hall.
Bobby enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Bobby also loved to go four wheeling and mushroom hunting.
He had accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior during a revival at Pleasant Valley Church in Webster County in his adult years.
Bobby is survived by his brother, Charles Hall of Ozark; numerous nieces and nephews and their families; and many friends.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Bill and Albert; and his sisters, Kathleen and Mary.
