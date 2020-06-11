Connor Sechler has grown up a Cardinals fan and has particularly enjoyed cheering on Adam Wainwright going all the way back to when he was in kindergarten.
As much as the Bolivar grad and former Missouri State pitcher would like to hear from the Cardinals in tonight's Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, it will be a surprise to him if they do select him in rounds 2-5.
Sechler related after a one-inning appearance for the Midwest Nationals Blue team in the Show-Me Collegiate League on Thursday that three organizations have shown the most interest in him
"The Rangers have been pretty consistent and prominent in calling me and checking in to see how everything is going," he said. "The Indians have really taken a jump in pursuing me and the Brewers did for a little while."
The Rangers have indicated that if Sechler is not drafted, they would like to sign him to a free-agent contract as early as this weekend.
Sechler was as composed as he could be in the hours leading up to the draft.
"We'll see how it plays out. With it being only five rounds (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), that's completely new," Sechler said. "Nobody really knows what all is going on. With (college ball) getting shut down, (scouts) couldn't come watch us. So, it was a bunch of relaying (reports) and them seeing how you're doing and if you're still getting your work in.
"It's a waiting game at this point," he added. "If it's going to happen, it's going to happen. There's nothing I can do about it. I'll prepare the same, whether I'm preparing for pro ball or starting out here. I'll still get my lifts in and still throw. Nothing changes, just a different uniform maybe."
No official announcement from MLB on minor league baseball being cancelled for all of this year has been made, yet. But numerous reports are there will be no minor league ball due to the coronavirus.
Sechler said he has been told by organizations that draftees and free-agent signees will report to work in the fall.
"The talk is everyone who signs will go out to Arizona in September for an instructional series and games," he said. "Arizona is a cool place. I'll do what I can control and see where it takes me."
Sechler struck out the side and walked one against the Route 66 Stars on Thursday, as the Show-Me League shifted to Rogersville for a day. The Nationals' coaching staff clocked his fast ball as high as 94 mph.
"I've been at 92-93 and usually sitting at 91," Sechler said. "I felt good today. That was a good number to hit. Then again, it's just a number. As long as I'm throwing strikes and keeping it in the zone, I'm happy with that."
Sechler went 7-1 with a 2.98 ERA in 54.1 innings pitched as a freshman for MSU two years ago. He had a stretch of 17 straight scoreless outings as a reliever and was tabbed a Freshman All-American and All-Missouri Valley Conference First-Team selection.
He had 4.76 ERA in 51 innings pitched to go along with a 2-6 record as a sophomore in 2019.
Sechler was suspended by the Bears for a violation of an unspecified team rule last September and was not on their roster in 2020.
