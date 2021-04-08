Three branches of the Christian County Library will all take part in the return of the Friends of the Library Book Sale.
From April 7-10, patrons will be able to browse carts of books priced to clear inventory and storage space. For the first time, books will be sold at branches in Ozark, Nixa and Clever simultaneously.
"We're going to have the pop-up sale with the assistance of the Christian County Library employees," Friends of the Library President Dave Carmichael said.
The sale will last during regular library business hours. Libraries are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
"We'll have books priced from 50 cents to $2, they can browse the carts. There will be carts at Clever, there will be carts at Nixa, but Ozark is going to do something a little special. They're going to bring actual book shelves out onto their floor along with the carts," Carmichael said.
The books for sale will include hardback and paperback books for adults and children. The Friends of Library holds the sales to share materials that have been taken out of circulation and placed into storage.
"We are getting full. We are running out of storage for the books," Carmichael said. "We need to move some inventory."
Friends of the Library memberships cost $10 for families for one year, or $6 per year for individual members. If you'd like to be involved in advocating for the Christian County Library system, Friends of the Library is the best way to get involved.
"Friends of the Library supports the Christian County Library's programs. We're going to be looking at that more this year, and we are an advocate for the library, whether their needs are expanding the resources or supporting programs," Carmichael said. "That money goes toward supporting the library in whatever facets they need."
Carmichael added that 2021 is a great time to get involved with Friends of the Library as the new branch recently opened in Clever, and a new branch in Sparta is set to open soon, making libraries more accessible to about 90 percent of Christian County's total population.
"This year is going to be a big year with Sparta opening up at the end of April, and Clever has got a nice, new library," Carmichael said.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
April 7-10, 9 a.m. to close
Ozark, Nixa and Clever branches of the Christian County Library
Books priced from 50 cents to $2
